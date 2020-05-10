Eni Aluko backs Jill Ellis to succeed Phil Neville as England Women head coach

1:56 Eni Aluko believes former USA coach Jill Ellis, who was born in Portsmouth, could be the person to replace the outgoing Phil Neville as head coach of the England women's team Eni Aluko believes former USA coach Jill Ellis, who was born in Portsmouth, could be the person to replace the outgoing Phil Neville as head coach of the England women's team

Eni Aluko has backed Jill Ellis to succeed Phil Neville as England Women head coach when his contract expires in July 2021.

The FA is looking for a coach to lead England at the revised Euros in 2022 and Women's World Cup in 2023, with Neville part of a team advising on potential candidates.

Speaking on The Football Show, Aluko said former USA Women head coach Ellis is in "the best position" to help England win trophies at the upcoming tournaments, but warned the FA would need to pay handsomely to get her.

"I think Jill Ellis is definitely the candidate that is potentially going to move this on and bring silverware to the England team," Aluko said.

Jill Ellis won two World Cups while in charge of the US national women's team

"The England Women's team now are at that point where they're getting to semi-finals and now need to be getting to a final and winning it; winning World cups, winning European Championships.

"The only person I think that is in the best position to do that, having won back-to-back World Cups, having won Olympics with the US national team, is Jill Ellis.

"I think she has that pedigree, she has that experience, she's worked with some of the best footballers, elite athletes, in the world.

2:25 Sue Smith and Eniola Aluko named their greatest-ever England XIs on The Football Show Sue Smith and Eniola Aluko named their greatest-ever England XIs on The Football Show

"I think the only problem would be with Jill Ellis is the contract she's probably going to command is going to be very, very high and it's whether the FA are willing to invest that amount of money.

"I'm talking about commensurate to what Gareth Southgate's paid; they're coming from that equal-pay expectation. So I think the contractual issue will be a big one."

'Phil Neville will be disappointed'

Asked if the Lionesses had progressed under Phil Neville, Aluko said it was "difficult to say", but that the lack of trophies ultimately indicated he had not moved the team forward since taking over from Mark Sampson at the beginning of 2018.

"I think it's difficult to say because obviously it depends on what you're looking at; whether it's style of play, whether it's just winning," the former England international said.

England were beaten by USA in the semi-final of last year's World Cup and subsequently lost to Sweden in the third-place play-off

"Even under Mark Sampson, there was a push to win a trophy, to win the World Cup at the time. Under Phil Neville that was very clear as well, and neither of them won anything.

"I think for all England teams now, including the men, there is a push to start winning because of the investment that's in there, the players that are in there.

"I think Phil Neville will be disappointed. The big opportunity to win the World Cup was 2019 and he failed to do that, whereas under Sampson you've got that bronze medal to say we got something out of the last World Cup.

"I think there is an argument to say that Phil Neville hasn't moved it on since the bronze success in 2015."