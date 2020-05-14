Arsenal's Calum Chambers says there is no timescale on his return from injury

Calum Chambers says his recovery from injury is progressing smoothly but the Arsenal defender is not setting a time for when he will return to action.

Chambers suffered knee ligament damage during Mikel Arteta's first home game as the club's head coach against Chelsea in December.

The 25-year-old underwent surgery and he says his recovery has been going well despite the current coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking on Arsenal's House Party show on Facebook, Chambers said: "The surgery went well and in terms of recovery I'm just cracking on with what I can do at home.

"I am lucky enough to have some gym equipment here so I've been working on my strength in my leg, my knee and my quad. It's all about building up strength in the quad to then hopefully progress onto more stuff.

"It has just been about adapting to the situation we're in and finding things I can do at home to keep myself going. The guys have been great on FaceTime and Zoom every other day. They spend three hours at a time on FaceTime talking and walking me through each session, so credit to them. Without them it would have been a real struggle so they've been really good for me.

"We've been trying to stick to morning rehab, so on some days at the moment I have double sessions where I'll do stuff in the morning and in the afternoon. It's all about keeping a routine and keeping that momentum going.

"To be honest, [not putting a timeframe on my comeback] is one of the first things I said when I started the rehab. I don't want to put a timescale on anything. I want to make sure it's right, take my time on it and make sure I do it properly.

"In my head I haven't even put a date on it, put a timescale on it, it's just doing everything you can in the moment to get the best out of the situation. Hopefully it all just builds and progresses from there. I'm just trying to get through different phases and different blocks as and when I can."