The Premier League Big Quiz: Tim Cahill vs Jamie Carragher
Cahill and Carragher face off... but who is victorious?
Last Updated: 15/05/20 12:16pm
The Premier League Big Quiz is back - and it's an Everton special as former Toffees midfielder Tim Cahill goes head-to-head with boyhood fan Jamie Carragher.
Carragher has already tussled with Gary Neville, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Maddison in our tricky quiz but how will he fare against Cahill?
The pair tackle questions on Everton's glory days between 1984 and 1987 - when Carragher followed them as a boy - as well as brainteasers on the club's Premier League campaigns.
Quizmaster Martin Tyler serves up a 'Who Am I?' round, before Cahill's all-time Premier League knowledge comes under the spotlight.
Who triumphs this time? Watch the video above and play along yourself...