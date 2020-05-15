Football News

The Premier League Big Quiz: Tim Cahill vs Jamie Carragher

Cahill and Carragher face off... but who is victorious?

Last Updated: 15/05/20 12:16pm
Tim Cahill vs Jamie Carragher - who wins the Premier League Big Quiz?

The Premier League Big Quiz is back - and it's an Everton special as former Toffees midfielder Tim Cahill goes head-to-head with boyhood fan Jamie Carragher.

Carragher has already tussled with Gary Neville, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Maddison in our tricky quiz but how will he fare against Cahill?

The pair tackle questions on Everton's glory days between 1984 and 1987 - when Carragher followed them as a boy - as well as brainteasers on the club's Premier League campaigns.

Quizmaster Martin Tyler serves up a 'Who Am I?' round, before Cahill's all-time Premier League knowledge comes under the spotlight.

Who triumphs this time? Watch the video above and play along yourself...

