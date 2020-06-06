George Floyd protests a turning point in fight against racism, says Nigel Reo-Coker

Black Lives Matter have held demonstrations following the death of George Floyd

The worldwide protests over the death of George Floyd will prove to be a catalyst for change in the fight against racism in society and sport, says Nigel Reo-Coker.

Reo-Coker, who lives in Florida, has witnessed several days of protests in the United States following the death of Floyd in Minnesota last week and believes there now must be positive action taken against racism.

Since the death of Floyd on May 25 demonstrations in England have also taken place and a number of sportsmen and women have shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

1:23 Nigel Reo-Coker and Darren Bent are encouraged by the protests in the wake of George Floyd's death and believe this could be a turning point in the fight for racial equality

The former West Ham and Aston Villa player told Sky Sports News: "This is really going to be a turning point and it will be more than just lip service.

"We've had a few similar incidents about racism and equality that's happened previously and I kind of felt it's been lip service.

Street art commemorating George Floyd is seen in Berlin, Germany

"You're seeing now that there's been protesting in pretty much all the states in America. There's been protesting around the world. I think this video (George Floyd) has really been the eye-opener for people because it was so graphic.

"You don't want it to be just 'oh let's put up a Black Lives matter Instagram post' or something along those lines. I think playing in football like Darren and I did in dressing rooms and you being in mixed dressing rooms, you'd want some of your white players to actually talk more to their black players and understand the experiences and try to understand where they're coming from and what it's like.

"Don't talk for them but try to understand them and see what you could do better or what you could educate your younger kids to do better, to understand the struggles that young black men have to face."

Coming together

Former Tottenham and Aston Villa striker Darren Bent believes Floyd's death and the protests that followed have had a positive impact by bringing people from different backgrounds together in the fight against racism.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: "For the first time in a long, long time I feel like people are actually coming together not only white people, Asian people and people from all different races.

"You look at some of the mainstream sponsors, people like Nike, Adidas, Netflix, all the different companies, they're all now understanding that this is wrong and that we all need to come together."