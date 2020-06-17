EFL: Eight positive coronavirus tests in Championship, four in League One

Eight individuals from six Championship clubs have tested positive for coronavirus in the past week, the English Football League has announced.

The results came from 2,213 tests conducted on players and staff from the 24 second-tier clubs, who will resume the 2019-20 season on Saturday.

Championship side Brentford, who restart their season at fellow London club Fulham on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, confirmed on their official Twitter account one of their staff had returned a positive test.

Four individuals from two of the quartet of League One clubs preparing to compete in the play-offs tested positive, while there were no positive tests among the four League Two clubs.

Individuals who test positive must now self-isolate in line with EFL guidelines, and will not be able to re-enter a club training facility until they have provided a negative test.

The League Two play-offs begin on Thursday, while League One action begins on July 3.

The Championship will return to action on Saturday with 108 games left to play. Here's a refresher to bring you up to speed with the state of play so far this season.

Promotion-chasing Leeds, West Brom, Fulham and Brentford are all in front of the Sky Sports cameras on the Championship's first weekend back.

The action returns with a derby double-header on Saturday as west London rivals Fulham and Brentford meet at Craven Cottage (12.30pm), before second-placed West Brom take on Birmingham later that afternoon (3pm) with the chance to go top - for a few hours at least.

Current leaders Leeds will try to retain their advantage and edge that bit closer to a Premier League return when they travel to Cardiff for a midday kick-off on Sunday.