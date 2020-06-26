Linfield crowned Irish Premiership champions of curtailed 2019/20 season

Former Rangers striker David Healy is Linfield manager

Linfield have been crowned champions of Northern Ireland's domestic league after a points-per-game formula was used to determine the outcome of the curtailed campaign.

Linfield - managed by former Northern Ireland international David Healy - were four points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership when the league was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish Premiership was one of the last remaining leagues in Europe to decide its outcome following a number of heated club meetings attempting to come to a decision over the last month.

The clubs failed to reach a unanimous decision so the NI Football League ruled on curtailment with an independent stats company deciding which method to use.

A points-per-game average was used to determine the final league standings across the three top divisions in Northern Ireland.

In addition to Linfield being crowned champions, the ruling means that Institute have been relegated to the Championship with Portadown taking their place following their promotion to the top division.

Linfield have now won three titles in four seasons having won 22 of their 31 games played before the suspension.

Coleraine finish as runners-up, meaning that they have secured a place in the Europa League qualifiers.