David Moyes: West Ham have faced 'Champions League quality' sides since restart

David Moyes says West Ham have faced two Champions League-quality teams since the season resumed

David Moyes believes his West Ham players have faced two Champions League-quality sides and no conclusions should be drawn from their winless restart.

Defeats at the hands of both Wolves and Tottenham have left West Ham looking over their shoulders at the Premier League relegation zone - albeit their nearest rivals Watford, Bournemouth, and Aston Villa have also struggled for points.

However, Moyes insists he saw positives from both matches as they get ready to host Chelsea on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

West Ham vs Chelsea Live on

"I've played two teams who would not look out of place in the Champions League if they qualify for it in Wolves and Tottenham," Moyes said.

"You have seen how well Wolves have started the season [since the restart], we know what Tottenham have got, so I actually think we were always having a difficult return with the teams we had to play and it proved to be.

Sebastien Haller is nearing a return for West Ham

"I actually think that we have done a lot of good things. Sometimes when teams are in this position you get questioned a little bit, but we had our second-best physical stats in the game against Tottenham, we had our third most sprints of the season.

"Sometimes you have got to be careful that you are not picking out the wrong picture. We feel that there is a lot of good things that we are trying to do."

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over West Ham in the Premier League

The task might not be about to get any easier for the Hammers with the visit of a Chelsea side who followed up a crucial win over Manchester City in the race for the top four with victory at Leicester in the FA Cup.

Arthur Masuaku has been back on the grass as he steps up his recovery from an ankle problem

Moyes was coy on if West Ham might be able to welcome back absentees Sebastien Haller and Angelo Ogbonna for the game, while Arthur Masuaku is edging closing to a return from an ankle injury he sustained just before the restart.

That the timeframe for Haller's return is nearing closer will be welcome news for a West Ham side in desperate need of a cutting edge, having drawn blanks in the first two matches since the resumption - a fact not lost on Moyes.

"What we haven't done is scored when we have had opportunities, and also what we haven't done is concentrated fully for the 90 minutes to make sure we don't concede any goals," Moyes added.

Watch West Ham vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8:00pm on Wednesday; kick-off 8:15pm.