Roy Keane being considered for Azerbaijan job

Roy Keane is being considered for the vacant managerial position of Azerbaijan.

The Sky Sports pundit has held talks with the federation having been out of coaching since leaving Nottingham Forest last year where he was assistant manager to Martin O'Neill.

Prior to that he also worked under O'Neill with the Republic of Ireland and Aston Villa as well as managing Ipswich and Sunderland.

Azerbaijan have been promoted to Group C of the Nations League and have confirmed Keane was one of several candidates they were looking at.

A statement from the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan said: "Along with several other candidates, Roy Keane is on the list of the specialists negotiated by AFFA for the appointment for the position of the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team.

"As we reported earlier, taking into account the current situation and the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic around the world, it has not yet been possible to submit any candidate to the Executive Committee for discussion and finalise the terms of the contract."

Although Keane led Sunderland to the 2006/07 Championship title it is during a player at Manchester United where he excelled, winning seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the League Cup and the Champions League as well as the Intercontinental Cup.