Vivianne Miedema crowned FWA Women's Footballer of the Year

Vivianne Miedema was the WSL's top scorer in 2019/20

Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema has been crowned the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Women's Footballer of the Year for 2019/20.

The 23-year-old scored 27 goals in all competitions for Arsenal this season, including 16 in just 14 Women's Super League (WSL) matches, making her the top scorer in the division for the second year running.

Miedema helped Arsenal to a third-placed finish in the curtailed WSL, and will hope to lead them to glory in the Women's Champions League, with the competition resuming at the quarter-final stage in August.

The Netherlands international won the award by a single vote, beating Chelsea's Bethany England into second place. Miedema lost out on the FWA's trophy by one vote last season.

BREAKING - @VivianneMiedema is our new Women's Footballer of the Year.

The Dutch @ArsenalWFC striker held off strong competition from Bethany England of @ChelseaFCW and other @Lionesses stars to become only our third winner. More to follow... pic.twitter.com/pMfd9oI49a — The FWA (@theofficialfwa) July 1, 2020

Chair of the FWA's women's sub-committee, Jen O'Neill, said: "This was a close-run decision because of the brilliant breakout season that Beth England had with the Lionesses and WSL champions Chelsea.

"However, Vivianne's clinical efficiency in front of goal and her seemingly effortless poise, can mean her all-round ability and footballing intelligence are sometimes overlooked. She is a worthy winner and a world-class performer.

"With more assists than any other WSL player this season, she is also a valuable creator of openings for team-mates; dropping to collect the ball and playing in others, or making space with her movement.

Bethany England came second to Miedema by just one vote

"Although a humble and laid-back character, she is also determined that the women's game carries on breaking barriers, and she continues to co-author a series of children's books to entertain and inspire young players in the Netherlands."

On her way to finishing top of the goals and assists charts in the WSL this season, Miedema produced a remarkable performance in Arsenal's 11-1 win over Bristol City in December, scoring six goals and laying on another four for her team-mates.

She has also scored more goals for the Netherlands than any other person - male or female - with her 60th goal for her country coming in their run to the World Cup final last season.

Following winner Miedema and runner-up England in the running for the FWA award were Chelsea's Guro Reiten and Lyon's Lucy Bronze, who came joint-third, and Manchester City's Ellen White.