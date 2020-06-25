Australia and New Zealand to host 2023 Women's World Cup

The FIFA Council voted for the joint bid from Australia and New Zealand at a virtual meeting on Thursday

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women's World Cup after being selected ahead of Colombia.

Colombia was the only remaining rival bid following the withdrawal of Brazil and Japan earlier this month.

The 2023 tournament will be the first Women's World Cup to feature 32 teams, up from 24 at the 2019 tournament, and is expected to be staged from July to August.

It will also be the first time the tournament has been staged in the southern hemisphere and the only World Cup, men's or women's, to be hosted across two confederations - Asia and Oceania.

More to follow...