Women's World Cup: Australia label Football Association as 'disrespectful' after vote snub

Australia and New Zealand will host the Women's World Cup in 2023

The Football Association's decision to vote against Australia and New Zealand’s successful joint bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup has been described as "disrespectful" by Australia's football chief James Johnson.

FA chairman Greg Clarke opted for the rival bid from Colombia at the FIFA Council meeting as part of a block voting decision by European governing body UEFA.

The trans-Tasman bid, which scored 4.1 out of five in a FIFA evaluation report compared to Colombia's 2.9 score, won with 22 votes to 13 but Football Federation Australia boss Johnson was unimpressed by England's snub.

Greg Clarke, chairman of The FA, overlooked the joint bid from Australia and New Zealand

"I think that was quite disrespectful to be perfectly honest with you," Johnson told Australian broadcaster Fox Sports.

The FIFA report also described the joint bid as being the most favourable from a commercial perspective.

"It was a process that was ... run very well by FIFA ... we scored very highly on a report that was an objective report," added Johnson.

"We know now what the voting was like, and I must say we are disappointed with the way that the FA voted."

UEFA said its Council members had voted for Colombia, who were the only remaining rival bid following the withdrawal of Brazil and Japan earlier this month, because they saw more development potential for the women's game in South America.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was surprised by UEFA's block voting decision

"It was a choice between two countries Australia and New Zealand where women's football is already strongly established, and a continent where it still has to be firmly implanted and has a huge development potential," UEFA said in a statement.

It was a move which "surprised" FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who said: "Those technical reports have to mean something."