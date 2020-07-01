Manchester United duo Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez extend loans with Roma and Inter Milan

Defender Chris Smalling has been a regular starter for Roma this season

Manchester United duo Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez will play out the 2019-20 Serie A season after the Premier League club agreed to extend their loan deals at Roma and Inter Milan respectively.

United announced on Wednesday that defender Smalling will stay with Roma for the remainder of the campaign, while forward Sanchez will see out the season with Inter Milan.

The duo's deals had been set to expire, with the original dates not having accounted for the season being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign is currently scheduled to last until the beginning of August.

Forward Alexis Sanchez returned to first-team action in January following a serious ankle injury

Both sides still have plenty to play for, with third-placed Inter holding onto faint hopes of catching leaders Juventus, while fifth-placed Roma could still track down Atalanta for the final Champions League qualification place.

However, with all three clubs involved in the Europa League, it has yet to be confirmed for which teams they will be eligible to figure in the European competition, which is slated to resume on August 10.

Smalling, who joined United from Fulham 10 years ago this summer, has made 30 appearances for Roma this season.

Sanchez suffered a serious ankle injury in October shortly after joining Inter, but recovered to return to first-team action in January.