Carlos Carvalhal: Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea boss target of attempted robbery

Carlos Carvalhal was the target of an attempted robbery on his way from Madeira to his home in Braga on Monday.

The Rio Ave manager, formerly in charge at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea, escaped with 'cuts and bruises but nothing serious', and police were called to the scene.

"As I was travelling back to my house in Braga from Madeira yesterday, I was attacked by three hooded individuals at around 2.15am," he confirmed.

"My natural instinct was to put up a fight - that was perhaps a risky decision - and with the help of my son, José Carlos, we managed to get out of the situation. We have a few cuts and bruises but nothing serious.

"I want to thank people for all the shows of friendship and support, but I would ask you not to contact me or my family at this time to help us get through this situation as soon as possible.

"The Braga police were called to the scene immediately and couldn't have done any more to help. They dealt with the incident and I hope that they catch those responsible for this attempted robbery."

Carvalhal was celebrating Rio Ave equalling the club's record points total of 51, with two games still to play, following a goalless draw against Maritimo on Madeira island.

Rio Ave, a small team from Vila do Conde near Porto, are set to break that points total under Carvalhal, and are currently sixth in the Primeira table and close to Europa League qualifying positions.

Carvalhal set another two records earlier this season with a nine-game unbeaten run that equalled a 38-year club record achieved by Jose Manuel Mourinho Felix, Jose Mourinho's father.

They also have surpassed their previous record of 27 points away from home.