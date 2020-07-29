Vasilis Barkas: Celtic set to complete deal for Greece international

Vasilis Barkas is on the verge of completing a move to Celtic

Celtic are closing in on the signing of AEK Athens goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas for an initial fee of £3m.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped 10 times by Greece, underwent a medical in Glasgow on Wednesday, with a deal expected to be completed in the coming days.

Sky Sports News understands Celtic will pay AEK an initial fee of €3.3m (£2.95m), with further add-ons based on appearances.

Celtic vs Hamilton Live on

During lockdown, Neil Lennon lost the services of both Fraser Forster, who has returned to Southampton after his loan deal ended, and fellow goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who moved to Hearts after his contract expired.

Scott Bain remains with the club, and although Celtic were keen to re-sign Forster on a permanent deal, negotiations could not be concluded with the English goalkeeper.

Scottish Prem: New season on Sky Sports

Celtic will kick off their Scottish Premiership title defence at home to Hamilton Academical on August 2, while Rangers travel to Aberdeen on August 1, with both games live on Sky Sports.

Neil Lennon's Celtic side, who were crowned champions for the ninth successive season in May after the SPFL opted to curtail the 2019/20 campaign, are looking for a 10th straight title, and will host the Accies at Celtic Park in a 4.30pm kick-off on the Sunday, while Steven Gerrard's Rangers are at Pittodrie at 12.30pm on the Saturday.

Also on the opening week, Motherwell's trip to Ross County on August 3 will be live on Sky Sports, while all 12 Scottish Premiership teams will be shown live on Sky Sports in August, with more live fixtures to be announced from September onwards.

From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the new home of Scottish football.