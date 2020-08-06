Droylsden resign from Northern Premier League due to coronavirus impact

Droylsden were 16th in the Northern Premier League Division One North-West table - Step 4 of non-league - when football was suspended in March

Non-league club Droylsden have resigned from the Northern Premier League due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greater Manchester side are also not going to take part in any cup competitions during the 2020-21 season, but remain hopeful they will survive the crisis.

Chairman Dave Pace described the decision "as the most difficult he has ever had to make" in a letter sent to the Northern Premier League.

The Bloods' main income source has stopped, with the social club and function rooms at their stadium closed since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Coupled with the loss of income from the main sponsor, they are left no with viable alternative income stream.

Pace said: "The club may hopefully survive this crisis and continue into the future in less challenging circumstances than we find ourselves in during the present."

Droylsden, founded in 1892, were 16th in the Northern Premier League Division One North-West table - the eighth tier of English football - when sport was suspended in March.