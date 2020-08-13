Premier League and EFL to announce 2020/21 season fixtures by August 21

Liverpool will be defending the Premier League title as reigning champions for the first time

The dates for the 2020/21 season in the Premier League and across the Sky Bet English Football League will be announced by August 21.

The new Premier League campaign will start on the weekend of Saturday, September 12, and will finish on Sunday, May 23.

The full fixture schedule, detailing all 380 Premier League matches, will be released no later than Friday, August 21, while the dates across the EFL will be released at 9am on August 21.

The Championship, League One and League fixtures are out on August 21

The campaigns in the Championship, League One and League Two will begin on September 12, as previously announced, while the regular seasons in all three divisions will conclude on May 8/9, 2021.

The Championship will feature 13 midweek match rounds, while League One and League Two will have 11 respectively due to the delayed start to the new season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The season will conclude with the play-off finals to be held at Wembley Stadium over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend May 29-31, 2021.

Jordan Henderson celebrates with his Liverpool teammates after lifting the Premier League trophy

The full fixture schedule will be confirmed soon but the Premier League has released the dates for each matchweek.

From the key dates to new kits and the latest on VAR for the new campaign, read our guide so far to 2020/21.

Matchweek 1: Saturday September 12

Matchweek 2: Saturday September 19

Matchweek 3: Saturday September 26

Matchweek 4: Saturday October 3

Matchweek 5: Saturday October 17

Matchweek 6: Saturday October 24

Matchweek 7: Saturday October 31

Matchweek 8: Saturday November 7

Matchweek 9: Saturday November 21

Matchweek 10: Saturday November 28

Matchweek 11: Saturday December 5

Matchweek 12: Saturday December 12

Matchweek 13: Wednesday December 16

Matchweek 14: Saturday December 19

Matchweek 15: Saturday December 26

Matchweek 16: Monday December 28

Matchweek 17: Saturday January 2

Matchweek 18a: Wednesday January 13

Matchweek 19: Saturday January 16

Matchweek 18b: Wednesday January 20

Matchweek 20: Saturday January 23

Matchweek 21: Saturday January 30

Matchweek 22: Wednesday February 3

Matchweek 23: Saturday February 6

Matchweek 24: Saturday February 13

Matchweek 25: Saturday February 20

Matchweek 26: Saturday February 27

Matchweek 27: Saturday March 6

Matchweek 28: Saturday March 13

Matchweek 29: Saturday March 20

Matchweek 30: Saturday April 3

Matchweek 31: Saturday April 10

Matchweek 32: Saturday April 17

Matchweek 33: Saturday April 24

Matchweek 34: Saturday May 1

Matchweek 35: Saturday May 8

Matchweek 36: Wednesday May 12

Matchweek 37: Saturday May 15

Matchweek 38: Sunday May 23

Watford have returned to the Sky Bet Championship after five years in the top flight and will face an earlier start to the Carabao Cup

Meanwhile, several changes have been implemented for the Carabao Cup competition next season.

The first four rounds will be held during the month of September, with the two-legged semi-finals being replaced by a single tie.

The first round of the competition - which will officially mark the start of the EFL season - is scheduled to take place on September 5, but due to the international window may be played on alternative dates.

The following three rounds will then be played on consecutive midweeks starting September 15/16.

Premier League sides will enter the competition in the second or third round if they have qualified for European competition.

The first-round draw, which will be divided into a northern and southern section as in the previous two season, will take place on Sky Sports on Tuesday, August 18.

Carabao Cup 2020/21 schedule:

Round one: September 5

Round two: September 15/16

Round three: September 22/23

Round four: September 29/30

Round five: December 22/23

Semi-finals: January 5/6

Final: February 28

The EFL Trophy, formerly known as the Leasing.com Trophy, will begin on September 7 and culminate at Wembley Stadium on March 14. The first-round draw will also be held on August 18.

EFL Trophy 2020/21 schedule:

Matchday one: September 8/9

Matchday two: October 6/7

Matchday three: November 10/11

Round of 32: December 8/9

Round of 16: January 12/13

Quarter-finals: February 2/3

Semi-finals: February 16/17

Final: March 14

Broadcasting plans for the Sky Bet EFL, Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy will be confirmed in due course.

A busy schedule is in store...

The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, keep track of all the confirmed dates so far.

August

2019/20 Champions League, 2019/20 Europa League, 2019/20 Women's Champions League, 2020/21 Scottish Premiership starts, 2020/21 Community Shield, 2020/21 Champions League qualifying, 2020/21 Europa League qualifying

September

2019/20 Super Cup, 2020/21 Premier League starts, 2020/21 Sky Bet EFL starts, 2020/21 Carabao Cup R1-4, 2020/21 EFL Trophy starts, 2020/21 Champions League qualifying/play-offs, 2020/21 Europa League qualifying, Nations League group stage, 2020/21 Women's Champions League qualifying

October

2020/21 Champions League group stage, 2020/21 Europa League play-offs/group stage, 2020/21 Women's Champions League qualifying, EFL trophy matchday 2, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage

November

Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, EFL Trophy matchday 3, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage, Women's Champions League Round of 32

December

Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, Carabao Cup R5, EFL Trophy Round of 32

January

Carabao Cup semi-finals, EFL Trophy Round of 16

February

Champions League Round of 16, Europa League Round of 32, Carabao Cup final, EFL Trophy quarter-/semi-finals

March

Europa League, Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16

April

Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals

May

Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final

June

Euro 2020 starts