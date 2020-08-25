Antonio Conte to continue as Inter Milan head coach

Antonio Conte's future was in doubt following his first season in charge at Inter

Antonio Conte is set to remain in his role as Inter Milan boss following face-to-face talks with president Steven Zhang, the Serie A club confirmed on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea head coach's future at the Italian side had been uncertain for some time. Conte recently claimed he and his players suffered from a lack of protection from the club after previously complaining about his side's squad depth earlier in the campaign.

Inter finished second in Serie A, a point behind Juventus. Conte also guided Inter to the Europa League final but, despite taking an early lead, they were beaten 3-2 by Sevilla.

Inter's statement read: "The club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the club's project."

Conte had confirmed following the Europa League final defeat talks over his future were imminent.

"We're going to meet next week with the club and we'll decide about my future," Conte said. "I'm not sure that I'll be the Inter manager next season, we'll decide together. Inter will plan the future with or without me.

"There is no rancour, from me nor the club. There are people I already worked with, so that's not the issue. It's about points of view, some situations that I faced this year and didn't like, with all due respect for everyone.

"We'll clarify the situation, without rancour, because I will always be grateful for having the chance to spend a great year at Inter. On the one hand it was also very tough, but if you think I will step back, I won't. We'll take a few days off and then meet [with the president] with cool heads."

Inter's trophy drought now stretches into a 10th season.

Conte won three Serie A titles as Juventus boss, before claiming Premier League and FA Cup trophies during a two-year spell with Chelsea.