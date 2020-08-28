Troy Deeney: West Brom interested in Watford captain

Troy Deeney could not stop Watford returning to the Championship for the first time in five years

West Brom are interested in signing Watford captain Troy Deeney.

Watford, who were relegated to the Championship a month ago, are not actively looking to sell their club captain but will hold talks with him and his representatives next week.

The 32-year-old admitted he was unsure about his future and raised the possibility he could leave Vicarage Road after his side's defeat to Arsenal on the final day of the season.

Premier League new boys West Brom, led by former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, are keen to add top-flight experience to their squad after confirming the permanent signing of Matheus Pereira from Sporting CP.

The Hornets are in talks over the signing of Udinese's Croatian striker Stipe Perica, who could provide attacking cover with Danny Welbeck's stay at the club also likely to end.

Ligue 1 side Monaco have given Everton some competition for the signing of midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure

Meanwhile, the club remain in talks with Everton over their £35m-rated midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, which has also been subject to interest from Ligue 1 side Monaco.

The Hornets could also be willing to sell Ismaila Sarr but want more than £40m for him. The 22-year-old is missing the first few days of training after returning to Senegal to see family with the full permission of the club.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.