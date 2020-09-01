EFL Trophy: Opening-round wins for Wimbledon and Fleetwood
Last Updated: 01/09/20 10:12pm
AFC Wimbledon came from behind to beat Charlton 2-1 in their opening game in the EFL Trophy.
Erhun Oztumer gave Charlton the lead at Loftus Road with a fine free-kick midway through the first half.
But the lead lasted just 12 seconds into the second period as Adam Roscrow applied the finishing counter to a quick break.
Terell Thomas' towering header sealed Wimbledon the victory on 58 minutes as they moved top of Group O.
Fleetwood also rallied from a goal down to beat Carlisle 3-1 at Brunton Park.
Gime Toure bundled Carlisle in front 36 minutes into the Group A clash but Callum Camps drew the visitors level a minute before the interval.
Two second-half headers from Harvey Saunders put Fleetwood in control and Carlisle hopes ended when Toure was shown a straight red for lashing out at Wes Burns.