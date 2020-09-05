One week to win £1m with Super 6! Free to play

Super 6 makes its return with a £1m jackpot!

There is just one week left to enter your Super 6 predictions ahead of the opening round of the season. Did we mention there is £1m to play for?

There were six jackpot winners across the 2019/20 campaign, so why miss out on a free chance to scoop £1m?

This is not just for the first round, it is for at least the first four rounds of the season, giving you enough incentive alone to enter your six predictions for free. Here we take a look at the key considerations when doing just that...

The form guide

Points, goals, and facts are in there to be considered. All of the those can shape and mould your predictions. Those in form are always worth considering and top teams are often backed for victory, particularly at home.

The Super 6 site is full of all the information you need, including form across the last six games, which can be viewed on a game-specific basis, along with what others are predicting.

Utilise the statistics available when making your predictions.

Plan it into your routine

Will Liverpool dominate once again this season?

There is nothing worse than realising you have missed the deadline for your Super 6 predictions, so make sure you have a regular routine in your week for checking and inputting your choices.

You can do it during your lunch break at work on Monday's and Friday's to make sure you do not miss a round. If you place your predictions early, you can always go back and change them closer to kick-off.

To avoid missing out, download the Super 6 app from the Apple or Android app store and turn on your notifications so you can do them on the go.

Click here to download the app from the Apple Store or here for Google Play/Android

Bragging rights

Who will take the bragging rights in your league?

Create a Super 6 league with your mates!

Play Super 6 with your friends, colleagues and family by creating private leagues to see who has the superior football knowledge and prediction nous.

Like Sky Sports Fantasy Football, it heats up once the rounds begin to come thick and fast. Are you the consistent player or occasional big point scorer, or the one who falls behind in the title race?

It is great fun with your mates and adds excitement to the group chat on weekends and evenings. Who will come out on top with bragging rights at stake?