Callum Wilson: Newcastle's £20m bid for Bournemouth striker accepted

Callum Wilson is keen on returning to the Premier League

Callum Wilson has arrived in Newcastle and will undergo a medical on Monday ahead of a £20m move from Bournemouth.

The 28-year-old striker flew from the south coast to Tyneside in Mike Ashley's private helicopter as he prepares to leave Bournemouth after six years following their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Aston Villa and Newcastle were locked in negotiations with Bournemouth on Saturday, with both having offers accepted.

However, Villa withdrew their £21m bid, leaving the path clear for Newcastle, after hearing that Wilson's preference was a move to Tyneside.

Wilson will become the third highest transfer fee paid by Newcastle for a player, behind Joelinton (£40m from Hoffenheim in 2019) and Miguel Almiron (£21m from Atlanta United in 2019).

The England international has scored 67 goals in 180 Bournemouth appearances since joining the club from Coventry in 2014, with eight last season in the Premier League.

Wilson has also attracted interest from Fulham, West Ham and Tottenham this summer.

It is understood Bournemouth want Matt Ritchie from Newcastle in a separate deal, but wages may be an issue.

Wilson and Ryan Fraser could be playing together for Newcastle this season

Newcastle could reunite Wilson with his former Bournemouth team-mate, Ryan Fraser, if they can convince the free-agent forward to join the club.

The Scotland international, who ran his contract with the Cherries down last season, was on Tyneside on Friday to meet with Newcastle boss Steve Bruce for talks over a move to St James' Park.

Newcastle are stepping up their efforts in this transfer window, after agreeing a £13.5m fee for left-back Jamal Lewis with Norwich on Saturday.

