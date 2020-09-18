Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

2:36 We look ahead to some of the stats surrounding matchweek 2 of the 2020/21 Premier League season. We look ahead to some of the stats surrounding matchweek 2 of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Team news, key stats and predictions as we enter matchday two of the 2020/21 Premier League season, with six games live on Sky Sports.

Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast season preview on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Everton are down to just two fit centre-backs for the visit of West Brom after Jarrad Branthwaite was ruled out for up to five weeks with an ankle injury.

With Mason Holgate already sidelined by a toe problem which could keep him out until the end of October, manager Carlo Ancelotti is left with just Michael Keane and Yerry Mina for the positions in central defence.

Midfielder Alex Iwobi is back in contention after a minor knock but Ancelotti, who made 10 changes for the midweek win over Salford, is likely to recall all his first-choice players including the likes of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Matt Phillips and Conor Townsend could be in West Brom's Premier League squad for the first time this season.

Both players missed the opening-day defeat to Leicester - Phillips with a back injury and Townsend due to an ankle problem - but they each featured against Harrogate in midweek in the Carabao Cup.

Baggies boss Slaven Bilic has signed young midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea in time for the match on Saturday but fellow new recruit Branislav Ivanovic is still building up his fitness. Ahmed Hegazi (hamstring) and Kenneth Zohore (calf) remain doubts.

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow Everton vs West Brom in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: Everton have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League encounters with West Bromwich Albion (W5 D5), a 0-1 reverse at Goodison Park in February 2016 under Roberto Martínez.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is hoping to make his first appearance of the season in the home game against Fulham.

Cooper missed the opening-day defeat at Liverpool and the midweek Carabao Cup exit to Hull, but is fit to return after a calf injury.

Marcelo Bielsa, who has no new injury worries, will revert back to his strongest line-up after making 11 changes on Wednesday night. Bielsa confirmed club record signing Rodrigo, who made his first start against Hull, will be

among the substitutes.

Fulham boss Scott Parker has no new injury concerns.

France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, Dutch full-back Kenny Tete and United States defender Antonee Robinson could all make their Premier League debuts after featuring in the Carabao Cup win at Ipswich in midweek.

Former Chelsea full-back Ola Aina is in line for his first appearance since joining Fulham on a season-long loan deal from Torino.

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow Leeds vs Fulham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: The side playing at home has not lost any of the last eight league meetings between Leeds United and Fulham (W3 D5), winning the last three in a row. Indeed, in the Premier League, the home team has won each of the last four clashes between the two sides.

Donny van de Beek is in line to make his Manchester United debut in their Premier League season opener against Crystal Palace.

The Holland international - the only summer signing to date - will play a role on Saturday evening, when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba (coronavirus) and Luke Shaw (ankle) will be available.

Phil Jones (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (foot) and Sergio Romero (extended holiday) are unavailable for Solskjaer, who refused to confirm whether Dean Henderson or David De Gea would start in goal.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is set to keep faith with the team which earned an opening-day victory over Southampton.

The Eagles made 10 changes for the midweek Carabao Cup clash at Bournemouth, with only Jeffrey Schlupp starting from the weekend win, as they looked to avoid any more injuries.

Palace remain without Nathan Ferguson (knee), Gary Cahill, James Tomkins (both hamstring) and Patrick Van Aanholt (shoulder), but Mamadou Sakho, Jairo Riedewald, Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham have returned to fitness although are not deemed match-fit.

Man Utd vs C Palace Live on

How to follow and watch highlights: United vs Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off at 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: United have only lost one of their 22 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W17 D4). However, this defeat came in this exact fixture last season after Patrick van Aanholt became the first (and to date, only) visiting player to score a 90th-minute winner away to Man Utd in the Premier League.

Arsenal defender David Luiz is fit for Saturday's Premier League visit of London rivals West Ham.

The Brazilian missed the opening day win over Fulham due to a neck spasm but is now in contention to face the Hammers.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf), Pablo Mari (ankle), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder), Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli (both knee) are all still missing while William Saliba waits to make his debut.

West Ham will check on the fitness of captain Mark Noble after he missed training on Friday with a toe injury.

The midfielder has had an injection and boss David Moyes will hope to have him available at the Emirates.

Jack Wilshere is also back in training after an ankle injury but is not expected to start against his old club.

Live Premier League Live on

How to follow and watch highlights: Arsenal vs West Ham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.45pm on Saturday; kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: Arsenal have won 10 of their last 11 home games against West Ham United in all competitions, with the only exception being on the opening day of the 2015-16 Premier League season (0-2).

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond is expected to miss Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham due to an ankle ligament injury.

Redmond suffered the problem during Wednesday evening's 2-0 Carabao Cup loss at home to Championship club Brentford.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong could return to Ralph Hasenhuttl's squad having resumed training following a thigh injury, while summer signing Mohammed Salisu is building fitness as he awaits his Saints debut.

Tottenham will assess their squad after their gruelling Europa League trip to Bulgaria on Thursday night.

Jose Mourinho should be able to freshen things up if he needs to after leaving eight players at home, with Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld among those who did not travel.

Japhet Tanganga is out with a thigh injury, but Serge Aurier will hope to shake off a training knock.

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow Southampton vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: Southampton have won both of their last two home league games against Tottenham; they had won none of their previous six such matches against Spurs at St. Mary's before this (D2 L4).

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will turn to his big guns once again for Sunday's Premier League clash with Brighton.

Bruce made 10 changes for Tuesday night's somewhat fortuitous 1-0 Carabao Cup second round victory over Blackburn and while defender Ciaran Clark, midfielder Matt Ritchie and summer signing Ryan Fraser got important game-time under their belts, he is likely to revert to the bulk of the men who started last Saturday's 2-0 league win at West Ham.

Striker Yoshinori Muto has joined Spanish club Eibar on a season-long loan deal, while keeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), defender Paul Dummett (tendon), defender Fabian Schar (shoulder), midfielder Matty Longstaff (thigh) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.

Brighton will hand late fitness tests to Adam Lallana and Ben White ahead of the trip to St James' Park.

Midfielder Lallana limped out of his Albion debut against Chelsea on Monday evening, while defender White had his first top-flight appearance cut short by an ankle problem.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton (ankle) and long-term absentees Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo remain unavailable to Albion boss Graham Potter.

Live Renault Super Sunday Live on

How to follow and watch highlights: Newcastle vs Brighton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Sunday; kick-off at 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: Newcastle are without a win in all six of their previous Premier League meetings with Brighton (D4 L2), failing to score at all in five of those games.

Liverpool managed to register the paperwork in time for new signing Thiago Alcantara to be available for Sunday's trip to Chelsea.

Although the £20m deal for the Bayern Munich midfielder was not announced until late on Friday afternoon the formalities had already been completed in advance for the Spain international to join the squad if manager Jurgen Klopp requires.

Thiago would most likely start on the bench if selected but fellow midfielder Fabinho could start at the expense of Naby Keita.

Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva will all miss out for Chelsea.

The new recruits must wait for their league debuts for the Blues, with Ziyech still nursing a knee complaint, Chilwell a heel issue and Silva searching for match fitness.

Christian Pulisic is still to shake off a hamstring problem, but striker Timo Werner is fit, having eased past a dead leg picked up at Brighton on Monday.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live on

How to follow and watch highlights: Chelsea vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Saturday; kick-off at 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: Chelsea have lost each of their last three Premier League meetings with Liverpool; only once before have they lost more in a row against the Reds in the competition (four between November 2010 and May 2012).

Jonny Evans will serve the second of his three-game suspension when Leicester host Burnley on Sunday.

James Maddison was fit enough make the bench in last Sunday's 3-0 win at West Brom after recovering from a hip injury and will be assessed over whether he can start.

Wes Morgan is available after returning to training, Filip Benkovic remains out and Ricardo Pereira is more than a month away from returning from an Achilles injury.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is being assessed after missing Thursday's Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield United with a toe problem.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is unavailable having sustained medial ligament damage in his knee during the tie.

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow Leicester City vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: Leicester are unbeaten in nine home league games against Burnley (W5 D4), including all five of their games against them at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League (W3 D2).

New goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could make his Aston Villa debut against Sheffield United on Monday after his £20m move from Arsenal.

Martinez is set to deputise for the injured Tom Heaton, who is not expected to be available for at least a month.

Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins could make their Premier League debuts after big-money summer moves to Villa Park. Striker Wesley remains out with his own long-term knee injury.

Sheffield United - tbc

Live MNF Live on

How to follow and watch highlights: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off at 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last 13 home league meetings with Sheffield United (W7 D6), including all four games against them at Villa Park in the Premier League (W3 D1).

Team news - tbc

How to follow and watch highlights: Wolves vs Manchester City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm on Saturday; kick-off at 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Wolves vs Man City Live on

Stat of the match: Wolves were one of just two sides to complete a Premier League double over Manchester City last season (also Manchester United); they last won three consecutive top-flight meetings with the Citizens back in October 1961 (seven in a row).