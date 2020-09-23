Carabao Cup on Sky: Liverpool face Lincoln test

Sadio Mane celebrates with team-mates after scoring the opening goal

THURSDAY

Club captain Tomas Kalas is among seven Bristol City players missing for Thursday's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa.

Kalas has joined the roll call of Robins' casualties, with a shoulder injury expected to keep the Czech Republic international out of action for up to two months.

On-loan defender Alfie Mawson wore the armband in Sunday's 2-0 Sky Bet Championship win at Stoke.

Callum O'Dowda (groin), Jay Dasilva (shin), Joe Morrell (calf), Joe Williams (thigh) and Liam Walsh (quad) and Nathan Baker (hamstring) remain out and boss Dean Holden will give another opportunity to players who impressed during the 4-0 win over Northampton in round two.

Bertrand Traore stands by for an Aston Villa debut following his reported £17m move from Lyon. The former Chelsea striker has not played since the French League Cup final at the end of July.

Ezri Konsa, who scored the winner against Sheffield United in Villa's Premier League opener, faces a late test on a tight hamstring and doubts remain over back-up centre-half Bjorn Engels.

Villa boss Dean Smith is expected to make changes with one eye on Monday's league game at Fulham, and that could mean starts for Ahmed Elmohamady, Anwar El Ghazi, Kortney Hause, Marvelous Nkamba and Neil Taylor.

Stat of the match: As a Premier League team, Aston Villa have progressed from 10 of their last 12 League Cup ties against sides from a lower division, falling at the semi-final stage against Bradford in 2012-13, and the second round in 2014-15 vs Leyton Orient.

New Liverpool signing Diogo Jota could make his debut in the Carabao Cup at Lincoln, having completed his move from Wolves on Saturday too late to feature against Chelsea.

Left-back Kostas Tsimikas could also appear in the squad for the first time since his August move from Olympiakos.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to make a number of changes and give some of his fringe players an outing.

That means the likes of youngsters Neco Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott could all be given starts along with established first-team players Adrian, James Milner and Takumi Minamino.

Lincoln left-back Max Melbourne could return for the visit of Premier League champions. The 21-year-old played in the last round against Bradford but was dropped to the bench for the weekend's win over MK Dons.

Liam Bridcutt, a player with top-flight experience with Sunderland, looks set to keep his place after being brought back into the side at the weekend.

Callum Morton impressed coming off the bench against MK Dons and, having featured against Bradford, may be given another chance.

Stat of the match: This will be Lincoln's second ever competitive meeting with a reigning top-flight champion - they lost 0-4 against Preston North End in the 1889-90 FA Cup.

Holders Manchester City are without a number of players for the visit of Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup third round.

Ilkay Gundogan is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, while Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Sergio Aguero are all injured.

Defenders Aymeric Laporte (coronavirus) and Eric Garcia (head) could return, summer signing Ferran Torres is pushing for a first start and Zack Steffen could make his debut in goal.

Nicolas Otamendi and Riyad Mahrez could see their first action of the season, while Tommy Doyle, Adrian Bernabe, Liam Delap, Felix Nmecha, Cole Palmer and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are among the youngsters that could get a chance.

Bournemouth defender Diego Rico could make his first start of the season after returning from injury as a substitute against Middlesbrough at the weekend. Junior Stanislas is again missing with a knock and the game comes too soon for Charlie Daniels (knee).

The Cherries have no fresh injury concerns. Jordan Zemura and Nnamdi Ofoborh, who made their debuts in the penalty shootout win over Crystal Palace last week, could again feature.

Stat of the match: Man City have won their last 10 meetings with Bournemouth, by an aggregate score of 30-5. All these games have been in the Premier League.

