Carabao Cup on Sky: Manchester United face Luton trip

Manchester United travel to Luton on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports Football

Manchester United face a lower-league Carabao Cup test live on Sky Sports on Tuesday, with West Ham and West Brom also in action.

TUESDAY

Selected fixtures

Leyton Or vs Tottenham Live on

A number of Leyton Orient players have tested positive for coronavirus putting Tuesday's Carabao Cup game against Tottenham in doubt.

How to follow and watch highlights: Leyton Orient vs Tottenham will be live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30pm; Kick-off at 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: This is the first meeting between Leyton Orient and Tottenham since the 2000-01 FA Cup third round, when Spurs won 1-0 at Brisbane Road thanks to Gary Doherty's 90th minute strike.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win against West Brom in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win against West Brom in the Premier League.

West Brom will be without suspended full-back Kieran Gibbs for their Carabao Cup third-round clash with Brentford.

The former Arsenal man was sent off during Saturday's 5-2 Premier League defeat at Everton, with Baggies boss Slaven Bilic then dismissed for his protests.

Bilic made 10 changes for the second-round win over Harrogate and is likely to shuffle his pack once again.

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher could make his debut, while experienced defender Branislav Ivanovic continues to build up his fitness and both Ahmed Hegazi (hamstring) and Kenneth

Zohore (calf) remain doubtful.

Brentford have a fully-fit squad for the trip to The Hawthorns.

Thomas Frank's side saw off Southampton last week to set up the tie with West Brom - who pipped the Bees to Premier League promotion by two points last season.

Like West Brom, Brentford made plenty of alterations for their last cup game with six changes at St Mary's.

This will be a fifth game in 16 days for the Championship side so Frank is likely to freshen things up.

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: West Brom have never lost at home to Brentford in any competition, winning nine and drawing two of their 11 such games.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over West Ham in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over West Ham in the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph should lead a host of changes as West Ham host Hull in the Carabao Cup.

Boss David Moyes is expected to rotate his resources again, fielding a side similar to the XI that eased past Charlton in the second round.

Manuel Lanzini, Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller could all slot in from the off, with Robert Snodgrass also likely to be involved.

Fabian Balbuena, Ben Johnson and Josh Cullen can expect to be included too, while Mark Noble could be fit after a toe issue.

Hull boss Grant McCann has his full squad available, barring Tom Eaves who continues to battle a knee injury.

McCann will take the same squad that secured a 1-0 win over Crewe to the London Stadium, but will likely make changes to his starting XI.

Matt Ingram could continue in goal, with Richie Smallwood available to captain the side.

Josh Magennis is in line to feature again up front.

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: West Ham have won their last seven home meetings with Hull in all competitions by an aggregate score of 20-3. Their last such defeat came in January 1990 in the second division (1-2).

Luton vs Man Utd Live on

Luton boss Nathan Jones is likely to rotate his side as they welcome Manchester United to Kenilworth Road for their Carabao Cup third-round clash.

The Hatters have won all four of their fixtures so far this season, with Jones making plenty of changes for the cup victories against Norwich and Reading.

Midfielder Glen Rea is in contention to feature despite coming off at half-time in Saturday's Sky Bet Championship win over Derby after complaining of light-headedness.

Former United midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe could also return to the side having not made the bench at the weekend.

Dean Henderson could make his United debut with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vowing to make changes on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old academy product signed a new and improved deal until 2025 after returning from two highly-successful loan stints at Sheffield United.

Solskjaer will rotate and is looking to build sharpness after a poor 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in Saturday's Premier League opener.

Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly and Henderson were unused substitutes against the Eagles, with Donny van de Beek, Odion Ighalo and Mason Greenwood coming off the bench. Jesse Lingard was conspicuous by his absence from the squad, while Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined.

How to follow and watch highlights: Luton Town vs Manchester United will be live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm; Kick-off at 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: Luton haven't reached the fourth round of the League Cup since 2007-08 and have been eliminated from seven of their last eight League Cup ties against Premier League opposition.

Tuesday's other fixtures

Newport County vs Watford (7pm)

WEDNESDAY

Selected fixtures

2:52 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds' win against Fulham in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds' win against Fulham in the Premier League.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: This is the first meeting between Leyton Orient and Tottenham since the 2000-01 FA Cup third round, when Spurs won 1-0 at Brisbane Road thanks to Gary Doherty's 90th minute strike.

2:43 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second-round match between Burnley and Sheffield United. Highlights of the Carabao Cup second-round match between Burnley and Sheffield United.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: As a Premier League side, Burnley have never reached the League Cup fourth round, going out in the third round in three of their previous six seasons while in the top flight.

2:01 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Brighton and Portsmouth. Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Brighton and Portsmouth.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Brighton have never won an away match against Preston in any competition (D6 L10), with this their 17th visit to Deepdale.

2:58 Dominant Liverpool beat 10-man Chelsea Dominant Liverpool beat 10-man Chelsea

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: This will be the first ever League Cup meeting between Chelsea and Barnsley, and the first in any competition since the Tykes won 1-0 in the 2007-08 FA Cup quarter-final.

2:19 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Everton and Salford City. Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Everton and Salford City.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Fleetwood Town vs Everton will be live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm; Kick-off at 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Fleetwood Town and Everton, and just the second Premier League side the Cod Army have faced (D1 L2 vs Leicester in 2018).

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester win over Burnley in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Arsenal have lost each of their last three away games against Leicester in all competitions, as many defeats as in their previous 19 visits to the Foxes (W5 D11 L3).

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Newcastle in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Morecambe have never reached the fourth round of the League Cup, with this their first appearance at this stage of the competition since 2007-08.

Tuesday's other fixtures

Stoke City vs Gilingham (7pm)

THURSDAY

Selected fixtures

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: As a Premier League team, Aston Villa have progressed from 10 of their last 12 League Cup ties against sides from a lower division, falling at the semi-final stage against Bradford in 2012-13, and the second round in 2014-15 vs Leyton Orient.

1:30 Highlights of the Carabao Cup match between Bradford City and Lincoln City. Highlights of the Carabao Cup match between Bradford City and Lincoln City.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Lincoln City vs Liverpool will be live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm; Kick-off at 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: This will be Lincoln's second ever competitive meeting with a reigning top-flight champion - they lost 0-4 against Preston North End in the 1889-90 FA Cup.

2:58 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Man City have won their last 10 meetings with Bournemouth, by an aggregate score of 30-5. All these games have been in the Premier League.

Carabao Cup round four draw