Super 6: One player is just one result away from £1m!

One Super 6 player correctly predicted five results on Saturday and now needs just one result to go in their favour on Sunday to land the £1m jackpot!

Saturday 3 October 2020 20:17, UK

One Super 6 player is just one result away from one million pounds...

Yup, you read that right, just one result away from £1m.

After correctly forecasting five results on Saturday, the Super 6 player just needs one more result to go his or her way on Sunday to land the jackpot!

But they are certainly on a roll after correctly predicting these scores on Saturday:

So what does the (would-be) lucky punter need?

Brentford, if you're reading this, feel the pressure.

To win the £1m jackpot, our Super 6 player is relying on the Bees to beat Preston 3-0 in the Championship on Sunday.

If they win by that scoreline, the £1m jackpot is won.

Ready to play?

Check out the Super 6 website for all the details on how to play - and to give yourself a chance of winning £1m...

ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?

