Super 6: One player is just one result away from £1m!

One Super 6 player is just one result away from one million pounds...
Yup, you read that right, just one result away from £1m.
After correctly forecasting five results on Saturday, the Super 6 player just needs one more result to go his or her way on Sunday to land the jackpot!
But they are certainly on a roll after correctly predicting these scores on Saturday:
- Everton 4-2 Brighton
- Nott'm Forest 1-2 Bristol City
- Middlesbrough 2-1 Barnsley
- Sheffield Wed 1-1 QPR
- Blackburn 0-0 Cardiff
So what does the (would-be) lucky punter need?
Brentford, if you're reading this, feel the pressure.
To win the £1m jackpot, our Super 6 player is relying on the Bees to beat Preston 3-0 in the Championship on Sunday.
If they win by that scoreline, the £1m jackpot is won.
With one game left to play in #Super6 ⚽— Super 6 (@Super6) October 3, 2020
We have ONE player who needs Brentford 3-0 Preston to become a ᴍɪʟʟɪᴏɴᴀɪʀᴇ 🤑
Cross those fingers & toes 🤞 pic.twitter.com/7rtICEJyRs
Ready to play?
Check out the Super 6 website for all the details on how to play - and to give yourself a chance of winning £1m...