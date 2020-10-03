Super 6: One player is just one result away from £1m!

One Super 6 player is just one result away from one million pounds...

Yup, you read that right, just one result away from £1m.

After correctly forecasting five results on Saturday, the Super 6 player just needs one more result to go his or her way on Sunday to land the jackpot!

But they are certainly on a roll after correctly predicting these scores on Saturday:

So what does the (would-be) lucky punter need?

Brentford, if you're reading this, feel the pressure.

To win the £1m jackpot, our Super 6 player is relying on the Bees to beat Preston 3-0 in the Championship on Sunday.

If they win by that scoreline, the £1m jackpot is won.

With one game left to play in #Super6 ⚽



We have ONE player who needs Brentford 3-0 Preston to become a ᴍɪʟʟɪᴏɴᴀɪʀᴇ 🤑



Cross those fingers & toes 🤞 pic.twitter.com/7rtICEJyRs — Super 6 (@Super6) October 3, 2020

