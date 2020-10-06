Les Reed to leave FA as technical director, replaced by John McDermott

Les Reed will leave his role as technical director of the Football Association at the end of the year, the governing body has announced.

Reed returned to take the role in February 2019 but will be replaced by John McDermott at the start of 2021.

McDermott will step up from the position of assistant technical director, having joined the FA from Tottenham in March.

"The Football Association has confirmed Les Reed will leave his role as Technical Director at the end of the year, with John McDermott stepping up as his successor," read a statement on Tuesday.

"With the delay to international football meaning five senior tournaments will take place over the next four years and having completed a restructure of the technical division, Reed wanted to ensure a stable leadership team could be in place to drive The FA through this condensed period.

"From January 2021, McDermott, who has worked closely with Reed since being recruited in May, particularly across England men's development teams, will move into the Technical Director role.

"He will also lead the search for a new assistant technical director. In his two years with The FA, his third spell with the organisation, Reed has helped to set England teams on course for a new 2020-2024 strategy, working closely across the senior, Under-21 and development sides.

"Reed has also prioritised coach development, overseen a renewed commitment to FA Education and worked with the wider game to ensure the player pathway can continue to drive new English talent through the St. George's Park system.

"He will continue to be involved in external working groups, as vice chair of the UEFA Technical Development Committee and serve as a director of the Professional Game Academy Audit Board."