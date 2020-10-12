David Baldwin: EFL chief executive to step down from role

EFL chief executive David Baldwin has confirmed he will step down from the role in six months' time.

The former Burnley chief executive only started at the EFL in June after being confirmed as Shaun Harvey's permanent successor in December, 2019.

The EFL insists Baldwin's departure is not related to 'Project Big Picture' and has confirmed it will begin the recruitment process for his replacement "with immediate effect".

"Having thoroughly reflected on my own personal circumstances at length in recent weeks, I have now determined it is only appropriate to inform the board and the membership of the EFL of my intentions at the earliest opportunity," said Baldwin, in a statement released on Monday.

"Clearly, accepting this position pre Covid-19 means the situation is now very different to the one originally envisaged coupled with it being a very different environment inside the EFL, when compared to the one I left in 2015/16.

"Taking those two factors into consideration and balancing the needs of my family, health and well-being, I feel the decision to leave is the right one.

"Between now and my departure date there is still plenty of work to be undertaken on behalf of EFL clubs and I remain committed to finding solutions to the many challenges we currently face."

EFL chairman Rick Parry added: "Whilst disappointed, I understand the reasons Dave has outlined and respect his wishes.

Image: EFL chairman Rick Parry is disappointed at Baldwin's departure

"He remains committed to the EFL and will continue to lead the executive until he leaves us in 2021."

He had been chief executive at Premier League club Burnley since 2015, having previously been at Bradford.

At the time of his appointment, Parry said: "David has a deep and thorough understanding of the game in this country; he joins us with direct experience of running clubs in the Premier League and the EFL, with an excellent reputation and proven ability to build and grow relationships.

"David was the outstanding candidate in a strong field. With his strong leadership skills and enthusiasm for league football, I have no doubt that we have found the right person to lead the organisation.

"It is quite clear from talking to David that he is excited to be joining the League and relishing the challenge ahead."