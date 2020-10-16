Deadline Day 2: What big deals happened in the Championship this summer?

Deadline Day 2 has passed and it is time for supporters of Championship clubs to reflect on their transfer business.

Big which big deals were done, who lost their big names to the Premier League, and who held on to their star men?

We take a look at some of the biggest deals that were done and not done in the Championship this summer...

Bournemouth keep King and Brooks

Image: Joshua King will remain at Bournemouth

Most of the big outgoings from Bournemouth were done earlier in the summer as Callum Wilson, Nathan Ake and Aaron Ramsdale left for big money, and their early departures allowed time for new boss Jason Tindall to prepare and plan for this season.

Not all the names mooted for a move found their way to the Premier League, however. Striker Joshua King, who mustered a healthy 48 goals in 161 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth will remain at the club. He can, however, leave on a free next summer.

Winger David Brooks also stays, as he tries to find his form again after a long injury kept him out for most of last season.

Incomings have been minimal at the Vitality Stadium, but the way they have started the season - with 10 points from four games - suggests what they have at their disposal will be more than enough to challenge for promotion in the Championship.

Brentford's BMW broken up

Image: Said Benrahma has joined West Ham on loan

It was a genuine concern at one point that all three members of their remarkable 'BMW' would depart this summer.

Striker Ollie Watkins left for Aston Villa, but that was expected, and had already been replaced by Ivan Toney's arrival from Peterborough before Watkins had departed.

There was also a Deadline Day 2 departure of Said Benrahma, who finally completed his protracted move to West Ham, initially on loan.

2:59 We take a look at some Benrahma's best moments in a Brentford shirt

Exciting young French wide man Bryan Mbeumo remains, however, and Iran international Saman Ghoddos is an intriguing arrival on loan from French club Amiens.

Ghoddos, Mbeumo and Toney will hope to steer Brentford to promotion this season. 'GMT', anyone?

Norwich hang on to several key men

Image: Todd Cantwell will stay at Norwich after failing to seal a move to the Premier League

After what turned out to be a relatively dismal relegation for Norwich, it seemed as though there would be a positive outflux from Carrow Road.

Half of their backline in Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey departed, to Newcastle and Everton respectively, but a move to Barcelona never prevailed for right-back Max Aarons, while wide men Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell also remain, as does striker Teemu Pukki.

Daniel Farke has added Jordan Hugill on a permanent deal from West Ham to offer some support for Pukki up front, while Ben Gibson should have a big impact at centre-back after arriving on loan from Burnley.

If Farke can get the wantaways playing, then Norwich have a real squad on their hands.

Watford hold on to Sarr

Image: Ismaila Sarr will remain at Watford after Crystal Palace failed to meet his price tag

They said it would take £40m, and they remained true to their word. Ismaila Sarr, the slayer of Liverpool - and then linked with the Reds and also Manchester United among others - will be a Championship player until at least January after Crystal Palace failed to meet his price tag.

The biggest departure was that of Abdoulaye Doucoure to Everton, while Danny Welbeck left on a free, and the likes of Roberto Pereyra and Jose Holebas moved on.

Incomings have been limited but promising right-back Jeremy Ngakia looks a steal of a free transfer from West Ham, and Glenn Murray, even at 37, should still be able to score goals at this level having arrived from Brighton on loan.

Birmingham build from Bellingham bucks

Image: Jude Bellingham swapped Birmingham for Borussia Dortmund

Another new manager through the door at Birmingham City, and Aitor Karanka has made sweeping changes to his playing staff.

Jude Bellingham departed for Borussia Dortmund earlier in the summer, but there have been some shrewd signings. Particularly eye-catching was the arrival of defender/defensive midfielder Mikel San Jose on a free transfer, who spent time at Liverpool before more than 10 years at Athletic Bilbao - winning seven Spain caps in the process. He could make a real splash in the Championship once he makes his debut.

Karanka also brought in experienced defender George Friend on a free, Jon Toral returned, Jonathan Leko was signed from West Brom and Neil Etheridge came to try and solve their problem in goal. Scott Hogan also joined on a permanent deal having impressed on loan from Aston Villa last season.

QPR deal with Eze departure

The big summer news from QPR was the departure of star midfielder Ebere Eze, as he left for Crystal Palace for £20m.

Mark Warburton has strengthened well, however. Bright Osayi-Samuel was held onto, Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne look to have bolstered their strike force, Chris Willock, Albert Adomah and Tom Carroll have added depth in midfield and Rob Dickie looks a shrewd defensive addition.

They look a stronger outfit this season, undoubtedly.

All change at Forest

Image: Chris Hughton has been given plenty to work with at Nottingham Forest

Sabri Lamouchi was given the opportunity to bring in a whole heap of new signings, before being shown the door after four defeats on the spin at the start of the season.

Still, the likes of Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett and Lyle Taylor are good Championship operators and all arrived on a free, while Harry Arter (Bournemouth) and Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) joined for undisclosed fees.

Forest lost right-back Matty Cash for £14m to Aston Villa, but Chris Hughton has been given plenty to work with, including loan signings Luke Freeman and Cyrus Christie, Nicholas Iannou from APOEL in Cyprus, and Loic Mbe Soh from Paris Saint-Germain.

Hughton also acted himself on Deadline Day to bring in a favourite of his in Anthony Knockaert, who has helped Brighton and Fulham get promoted in recent seasons.

Best of the rest on Deadline Day 2

Image: Joe Rodon completed a move from Swansea to Tottenham

Elsewhere, there was a Deadline Day move for Harry Wilson on a season-long loan to Cardiff from Liverpool for the rest of the season, and youngster Harvey Elliott has left Anfield to join Blackburn for the rest of the campaign.

Joe Rodon completed a move from Swansea to Tottenham, where the 22-year-old centre-back will compete with the likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld for a starting spot in Jose Mourinho's side.