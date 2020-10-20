Referee David Coote did not forget VAR rules in Merseyside derby, says PGMOL

David Coote, the video assistant referee in charge of Saturday’s Merseyside derby, did not forget VAR rules during the match, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited has said.

Liverpool have asked the Premier League to review the application of VAR in two key incidents during their 2-2 draw with Everton.

Sky Sports News has been told the club have called into question the failure to scrutinise Jordan Pickford's challenge on Virgil van Dijk and take appropriate action.

They have also asked for clarity on which part of Sadio Mane's body was deemed to be offside, as well as the moment that VAR decided to freeze the frame, as a potential winning goal in added time was ruled out.

Pickford's challenge on Van Dijk forced the defender off with an injury and manager Jurgen Klopp believed his side should have been awarded a penalty.

Officials are reviewing officiating of the match, as is standard procedure after each round of Premier League games.

A spokesperson for the PGMOL has told Sky Sports News that, contrary to a report in the Daily Mail, Coote did not 'forget' rules that state he could review the incident despite the offside in the build-up.

The PGMOL has highlighted that three officials are responsible for overseeing VAR, including an assistant and 'hub commander' to ensure correct protocols are followed.

The Football Association confirmed Pickford will face no retrospective action as the incident was seen by the match officials at the time.

Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom:

"Like Fernandinho, bringing Fabinho into defence and losing him midfield could be a blow for Liverpool.

"But I think Fabinho will be the natural replacement, certainly going into next season. He can talk to everyone, he's the one player, like Van Dijk, who can get Gomez or Matip alongside him, and tell the full-backs to tuck in."

Could any of the young players step up?

Rhys Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Nathaniel Phillips, and Billy Koumetio are among the leading young centre-backs at Liverpool who Jurgen Klopp could play with Van Dijk out.

