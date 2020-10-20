Which Premier League fixtures follow European games in the 2020/21 season?

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are all taking part in the Champions League, while Tottenham, Arsenal and Leicester are involved in the Europa League, with all the action getting underway this week.

However, it is the league games that immediately follow an exerting continental clash that are often prove so testing for top-flight sides, so how do their post-European fixtures look this season?

Liverpool's post-Champions League fixtures are, on paper at least, relatively kind, with top-flight clashes against the likes of Sheffield United, West Ham, Brighton and Fulham on the agenda, while they are also evenly split, with three at home and three away.

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures Weds October 21 Ajax (away) Champions League Sat October 24 Sheff United (home) Premier League Tues October 27 Midtjylland (home) Champions League Sat October 31 West Ham (home) Premier League Tues November 3 Atalanta (away) Champions League Sat November 7 Man City (away) Premier League

However, the champions do face a pivotal game at rivals Man City on the back of a trip to Atalanta, the club's seventh match in the space of just 21 days, while they also have a tricky-looking trip to Wolves hot on the heels of a home Champions League tie with Ajax at the start of December.

Liverpool

West Ham United Saturday 31st October 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

And the strength in depth of Jurgen Klopp's squad is sure to be tested during that hectic run of games following the knee injury to centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Sat Oct 24: Sheff Utd (h), 8pm - live on Sky Sports Box Office

Sat Oct 31: West Ham (h), 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports

Sat Nov 7: Man City (a), TBC

Sat Nov 28: Brighton (a), TBC

Sat Dec 5: Wolves (h), TBC

Sat Dec 12: Fulham (a), TBC

Similar to Liverpool, City take on West Ham, Sheffield United and Fulham after Champions League fixtures, while they also host struggling Burnley at the end of November, a few days after a trip to Olympiakos.

City have three games at home and three away in the immediate aftermath of Champions League clashes, although that does include huge fixtures at home to the champions and a derby at Man Utd after their final group match with Marseille at the Etihad in December, a contest that maybe a dead rubber by that stage of the competition.

Sat Oct 24: West Ham (a), 12.30pm

Sat Oct 31: Sheff Utd (a), 12.30pm

Sat Nov 7: Liverpool (h), TBC

Sat Nov 28: Burnley (h) TBC

Sat Dec 5: Fulham (h) TBC

Sat Dec 12: Man Utd (a) TBC

Frank Lampard's side have some potentially hazardous-looking encounters to contend with following their Champions League commitments this season, none more so than a visit to Old Trafford on Saturday night, four days on from a difficult game at home to Sevilla that kicks off their European campaign.

Manchester United

Chelsea Saturday 24th October 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

However, as well as United, Chelsea also face tough-looking opposition in Tottenham - and the return of Jose Mourinho to Stamford Bridge - Leeds and Everton following European clashes.

As with both Liverpool and City, though, the Blues do have a nice split of three home and three away matches on the back of Champions League contests.

Sat Oct 24: Man Utd (a), 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports

Sat Oct 31: Burnley (a), 3pm

Sat Nov 7: Sheff Utd (h), TBC

Sat Nov 28: Tottenham (h) TBC

Sat Dec 5: Leeds (h) TBC

Sat Dec 12: Everton (a) TBC

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be overly delighted with the post-Champions League schedule his team have been handed this season, beginning with Saturday evening's home game with Chelsea coming just days after their trickiest Champions League test at PSG.

Manchester United

Arsenal Sunday 1st November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Not only that, but United also host another top-four rival in Arsenal four days on from a home clash with RB Leipzig, while the return trip to Germany that concludes the group phase is followed immediately by the visit of City in the Manchester derby.

And in between those three Old Trafford fixtures, United face testing matches at Everton - who they lost 4-0 at last year - Southampton and West Ham.

Sat Oct 24: Chelsea (h), 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports

Sun Nov 1: Arsenal (h), 4.30pm - live on Sky Sports

Sat Nov 7: Everton (a), TBC

Sat Nov 28: Southampton (a) TBC

Sat Dec 5: West Ham (a) TBC

Sat Dec 12: Man City (h) TBC

POST-EUROPA LEAGUE SCHEDULES

Arsenal have been given four home league fixtures following this season's Europa League encounters, definitely an advantage when it comes to the gruelling Thursday-Sunday routine of Europe's second-tier competition.

However, the Gunners' two remaining away games are at Champions League-chasing rivals Man Utd, before a derby at Spurs.

Sun Oct 25: Leicester (h), 7.15pm - live on Sky Sports Box Office

Sun Nov 1: Man Utd (a), 4.30pm - live on Sky Sports

Sat Nov 7: Aston Villa (h), TBC

Sat Nov 28: Wolves (h) TBC

Sat Dec 5: Tottenham (a) TBC

Sat Dec 12: Burnley (h) TBC

Unlike their city rivals, Spurs face five away Premier League trips straight after Europa League clashes this season, the hardest of which looks to be a visit to Mourinho's former club Chelsea at the end of November.

Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur Monday 26th October 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Meanwhile, they also host Arsenal in the north London derby at the start of December, although Mourinho may hope to have already qualified from the group by that stage.

Mon Oct 26: Burnley (a), 8pm - live on Sky Sports

Sun Nov 1: Brighton (a), 7.15pm - live on Sky Sports Box Office

Sat Nov 7: West Brom (a), TBC

Sat Nov 28: Chelsea (a) TBC

Sat Dec 5: Arsenal (h) TBC

Sat Dec 12: Crystal Palace (a) TBC

Brendan Rodgers's side have an even split of home and away games following their Europa League encounters before Christmas, the first three of which appear harder though.

Leicester must travel to Arsenal and Leeds after their opening two matches of the competition, before hosting Wolves following the third clash.

Leeds United

Leicester City Monday 2nd November 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

However, things get easier thereafter, with home contests against struggling Fulham and Brighton, in between which they face a trip to out-of-form Sheffield United.

Sun Oct 25: Arsenal (a), 7.15pm - live on Sky Sports Box Office

Mon Nov 2: Leeds (a), 8pm - live on Sky Sports

Sat Nov 7: Wolves (h), TBC

Sat Nov 28: Fulham (h) TBC

Sat Dec 5: Sheff Utd (a) TBC

Sun Dec 13: Brighton (h) TBC