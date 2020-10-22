Super 6 Extra: One match, six questions, a chance to win £5,000!

You can win £5,000 with Super 6 Extra by predicting what will happen when Wolves host Newcastle in their Super Sunday clash.

Super 6 Extra does draw on some similarities to the game we all know and love, but the beauty of this game on a Sunday lies with having to correctly predict six questions to scoop the jackpot. These are as follows:

What will be the full-time score?

What will be the half-time score?

Who will score the first goal?

Who will receive the first card?

How many corners will be taken?

Who will be the Man of the Match?

There is, as with Super 6, a tiebreaker to split the winners if there is more than one on any occasion. This will be a possession slider, so you simply slide it to what you think the possession stat will be at the end of the game, and that could be the difference between coming away empty handed or with a sweet £5,000. Choose wisely!

To do just that, you need to know the ins and outs of the teams involved, and here we provide some priceless pointers for your selections.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United Sunday 25th October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Full-Time Score

Wolves come into this contest at Molineux as the form side, having picked up a battling 1-0 win at Elland Road on Monday Night Football. That was their second successive 1-0 win and their third clean sheet in five this season. Nuno Espirito Santo's side know how to grind out a victory, and they certainly know how to defend, with Conor Coady at the very heart of that.

Newcastle have been inconsistent since their opening-day win at West Ham. A Karl Darlow masterclass away to Tottenham and an emphatic win against Burnley looked like it was going to continue when Luke Shaw put the ball in his own net in the second minute of their clash against Manchester United. But it was a calamitous last 10 minutes for Steve Bruce's side, as they conceded three goals to lose 4-1 in the end, leaving them in 13th place after five matches.

Interestingly, the last three Premier League meetings have ended in a 1-1 draw. Surely it could not happen for a fourth successive match?

Half-Time Score

Despite the goals flying in so far in this Premier League campaign, rather surprisingly 27 per cent of games have been 0-0 at half time, with an additional 15 per cent seeing sides locked at a 1-1 draw for the interval. This could support you in making those pivotal predictions, with a total of 42 per cent of matches being level at the break.

First Goalscorer

Do you want to opt with Mr Prolific, or will you go with someone who could pop up from a set-piece or hammer home a strike from 30 yards? Wolves and Newcastle both have the capacity to do this, but there are some key aspects to consider when selecting who you think will find the net first.

Raul Jimenez has scored the first goal on two occasions already this term, doing so in his latest outing against Leeds. Another time the Mexican managed to do so was in Wolves' 2-0 win at Bramall Lane at the very beginning of the season. Could he do it again here?

Callum Wilson has scored the first goal just once so far this season, and provides another potential option for users if Newcastle are to go into a surprise lead at Molineux. The England international has scored four goals in five matches, of which have come from only 10 shots, and it could have been more if David de Gea had not been on top form.

First Card

Joelinton totted up seven yellow cards last season for Newcastle and already has two to his name this term, so the striker will be one to look out for regarding the first card of the game. Team-mate Jamaal Lascelles is always a keen tackler, as is Isaac Hayden through the middle of the park.

A key area to consider would involve Jamal Lewis at left-back for Newcastle, particularly if Adama Traore plays, the king of pace and drawing fouls. Lewis already has three yellow cards in five games, so he could be a popular shout among Super 6 Extra players for the first week.

Wolves have been the complete opposite regarding their discipline, having received only four yellow cards in their opening five games. Romain Saiss did see yellow 10 times last campaign, again a player to keep an eye out for to be the first in the referee's book.

Total Corners

In the last three meetings between the two sides, there have been at least seven corners in each of those, while Newcastle's match with Manchester United saw exactly seven corners, although they took none of those.

Wolves had to defend eight corners against Leeds, a game which saw 11 in total. Unfortunately there are no set patterns to how many there might be in this clash on Sunday, particularly when you take into account the fact that sometimes there are no corners for 20-30 minutes, and then three can come in quick succession. For reference, the stats below highlight the disparity in corners throughout their matches this campaign.

Man of the Match

From the Power Rankings, you can see that Karl Darlow has been Newcastle's most consistent performer this term, while Jimenez has been the man in form for Wolves, with his three goals already.

That being said, Max Kilman has contributed his fair share to Wolves' latest 1-0 wins, and took home the man-of-the-match award from Leeds on Monday. Playing in a back three with England international Coady, he could make it three clean sheets from three, and if it is a tight game, there is no reason why any of the Wolves backline could not steal the award.

Allan Saint-Maximin already has one MOTM to his name this season, having scored and assisted in Newcastle's win over Burnley. Traore on the other hand could be a shrewd selection if he starts for Nuno. He racked up an impressive 10 man-of-the-match awards in 2019/20, so will he get the nod?

Tiebreaker - Possession

Newcastle will undoubtedly sit deep at Molineux, so you would expect Wolves to have the lion's share of possession. In a similar scenario, Steve Bruce's team only saw 34 per cent of the ball away to Tottenham, while despite Wolves being on the wrong side of a 4-0 thumping at West Ham, they had 63.1 per cent of the possession and failed to open the hosts up.

This could be the all-important difference between landing the £5,000 and getting pipped at the post, so consider it carefully before making your decision.

Just one match, and six questions, stands in your way of landing the £5,000 jackpot. Do not miss your free chance to play and enter your predictions before the 4.30pm deadline on Sunday!