Villarreal miss chance to go top of La Liga - European round-up

Villarreal missed the chance to top La Liga as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Cadiz in a game of few chances on Sunday.

Alvaro Negredo looked to have put Cadiz in front when he found the net following a free kick but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review, which ruled that Anthony Lozano, the match-winner in last week's victory over Real Madrid, was offside.

Otherwise Cadiz failed to bother Villarreal keeper Sergio Asenjo as they finished the match without registering a shot on target, with Villarreal only mustering two on target.

Villarreal are second on 12 points from seven games still without an away win, while Cadiz are fifth on 11 and awaiting their first home win since returning to the top flight.

Real Madrid are top with 13 points from six matches after beating Barcelona 3-1 away on Saturday but Real Sociedad can return to the summit by beating Huesca later on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Alaves beat 10-man Real Valladolid 2-0 away with the home side now bottom of the standings.

Serie A: Insigne brothers score in Napoli win

Image: Lorenzo Insigne talks and laughs to his brother Roberto as Napoli won

Lorenzo Insigne and his younger brother Roberto scored for opposing sides on Sunday as Napoli came from behind to win 2-1 away to promoted Benevento in Serie A.

Roberto Insigne, the younger of the two, stunned Napoli by scoring his first Serie A goal at the age of 26 before Lorenzo levelled on the hour and substitute Andrea Petagna won the game for the visitors who moved into second place.

Elsewhere, promoted Spezia squandered a two-goal lead, hit the woodwork three times and conceded a penalty in stoppage time as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Parma.

Julian Chabot was allowed a free header at a corner to put Spezia ahead in the 28th minute and Kevin Agudelo doubled their lead with a shot from the edge of the penalty area three minutes later.

Riccardo Gagliolo snapped up a rebound to pull one back for Parma in the 34th minute before the hosts enjoyed a series of let-offs. Nahuel Estevez hit the inside of the post for Spezia, Lucien Agoume also struck the woodwork and then it was Daniele Verde's turn.

Image: Juraj Kucka celebrates his goal during Parma's 2-2 draw on Sunday

Parma forward Andreas Cornelius went down in the area in stoppage time and Juraj Kucka equalised from the spot to leave Spezia, enjoying their debut season in Serie A, with five points from five games and Parma with four.

There was also drama in Sardinia where Cagliari twice came from behind to beat Crotone 4-2, with five goals coming in the first half.

Junior Messias put Crotone in front before Charalampos Lykogiannis and Giovanni Simeone replied for the hosts, Salvatore Molina levelled for Crotone and Riccardo Sottil put Cagliari 3-2 ahead at the break.

Crotone had Luca Cigarini sent off early in the second half and Joao Pedro added Cagliari's fourth six minutes from time to leave them with seven points and Crotone with one.

Ligue 1: Lille miss chance to go top

Image: Lille's Burak Yilmaz reacts during a frustrating afternoon for the visitors

Unbeaten Lille surrendered the Ligue 1 top spot to Paris Saint-Germain when they were held 1-1 at Nice on Sunday.

Burak Yilmaz cancelled out Kasper Dolberg's second-half opener but it was not enough for the northerners to stay above PSG, who lead on goal difference with 18 points from eight games after their 4-0 win against Dijon on Saturday.

Dolberg flicked the ball past Mike Maignan five minutes into the second half to put Nice ahead, before Yilmaz levelled in the 58th minute with a volley from Luiz Araujo's cross. Nice are fifth on 14 points.

Earlier, second-from-bottom Stade de Reims claimed their first win of the season by thrashing nine-man Montpellier, who had Vitorino Hilton and Damien Le Tallec sent off before the break.

The game between RC Lens and Nantes was postponed after a series of positive coronavirus cases within the northern club.

Bundesliga: Werder stretch unbeaten run

Image: Maximilian Eggestein, right, scored in Werder Bremen's 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim

Werder Bremen earned a point in their 1-1 draw against visiting Hoffenheim on Sunday to stretch their unbeaten run to four games and move a point above their opponents in the Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim were hoping to snap a two-game losing run with a win and move into the top four.

But it was Werder, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, who were rewarded for their lively start with a Maximilian Eggestein goal in the fifth minute.

Dennis Geiger's fierce shot in the 22nd minute for his first Bundesliga goal since 2017 drew Hoffenheim level.

Geiger came close again four minutes after the restart but his deflected shot flew over the bar and team-mate Robert Skov whipped a powerful free kick onto the crossbar in the 80th.

Werder move up to sixth on eight points, with Hoffenheim a point behind in eighth. Elsewhere, Wolfsburg held on to beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 for their first win of the season in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig are top following a 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday. Champions Bayern Munich crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 to stay a point behind on 12.