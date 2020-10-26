Michel Vorm: Former Tottenham and Swansea goalkeeper announces retirement from football

Former Tottenham and Swansea goalkeeper Michel Vorm has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37.

Vorm left Tottenham at the end of last season after joining the club from Swansea in 2014, making 48 appearances.

The Dutchman was a part of the Swansea City side which earned promotion to the Premier League in 2011 and won the League Cup in 2013.

Michel Vorm has announced his retirement from football.



Thank you for everything and best of luck in your next chapter, @Vorm_Official! 💙#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/wQuJfWjfoX — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 26, 2020

Vorm also made 15 appearances for the Netherlands national team and was part of the squad which finished third at the 2014 World Cup.

He announced his retirement on Instagram, saying: "I couldn't possibly imagine as a little kid growing up in Nieuwegein that it was possible to sign my first professional contract at Utrecht.

"And if that wasn't enough, I got the opportunity to play in the Premier League for Swansea City (and be part of their history by winning their first ever point in the Premier League). Playing with and against the best players around me gave me the opportunity to keep developing myself and sign for Tottenham and made me be able to be part of their history and especially the (incredible) road to the Champions League final.

"I am thankful to play for all these clubs and honoured that I was able to represent my country on international tournaments. Being part of such great history of my country is something I am truly grateful for as well. A gold medal at the U21 European Championship with @officialknvb , a silver medal during the World Cup 2010 and a bronze medal at the World Cup 2014."