Burnley vs Tottenham preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Monday; Kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Burnley full-back Erik Pieters is an early doubt for the clash with Jose Mourinho's men with a calf injury and Phil Bardsley is still out following his positive coronavirus test, but Matt Lowton is in contention to return after an ankle injury.

Tottenham have very few injury doubts ahead of their trip to Turf Moor as Mourinho juggles his congested schedule. Eric Dier (thigh) will be assessed while Japhet Tanganga is a long-term absentee.

Spurs must decide between Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier at right-back while Gareth Bale is pushing for his first Premier League start since his return on loan from Real Madrid.

Carlos Vinicius is expected to be back among the substitutes having impressed during the Europa League win over LASK on Thursday.

How to follow

Burnley have started the season slowly, but their performance metrics are still similar to last season where they were a solid mid-table team. Defensively, there has been encouragement for Sean Dyche's men - only three teams have faced lower expected goals in the Premier League, while they are top for duels won and aerial duels won.

The problem for them this Monday will be the current form of Harry Kane, who performed like the best striker in world football against West Ham. Kane has seven goals in eight Premier League appearances against Burnley - it's hard to see Dyche's men stopping him.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Burnley have won just two of their 12 Premier League games against Spurs (D3 L7), although both wins were at Turf Moor in 2009-10 and 2018-19.

In all competitions, Spurs have won seven of their last 12 games against Burnley (D4 L1), though they are winless in their last two games at Turf Moor (D1 L1).

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games played on Monday (W8 D2), going down 0-1 against Man City in October 2018.

Burnley are winless in their last five Premier League games (D1 L4), and have lost each of their last two at Turf Moor. They last lost three consecutive home league games in December 2018.

Spurs have won both of their away Premier League games this season, netting 11 goals in those matches. They'd won just two of their previous 10 on the road in the competition (scoring just 12 goals in these games), while they're looking to win each of their opening three away games in a Premier League campaign for just the second time (also 2017-18).

Tottenham have kept just two clean sheets in their last 28 Premier League away games, both in goalless draws last season against relegated sides Bournemouth and Watford.

Tottenham have conceded more 90th minute goals (incl. stoppage time) than any other Premier League side this season (3), with the last two of these costing them maximum points (1-1 v Newcastle, 3-3 v West Ham).

