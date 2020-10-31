League One highlights and round-up: Peterborough hit five to move top

Peterborough jumped three places to the top of Sky Bet League One with a 5-1 win over Shrewsbury as the pre-match leaders faltered.

Both Lincoln and Hull suffered defeats on Saturday, allowing Posh and Ipswich to move ahead - with Siriki Dembele's hat-trick ensuring Darren Ferguson's team finished the day ahead on goal difference.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored an early penalty and though that was quickly cancelled out by Joshua Daniels, Dembele took charge with a goal before half-time and two in the second period after the Shrews had Josh Vela sent off. Jack Taylor rounded off the scoring late on.

A single goal from Oliver Hawkins was enough for Ipswich to see off Crewe and end the day in second thanks to results elsewhere.

Hull led at Swindon through Keane Lewis-Potter's superb solo goal but were pegged back by Paul Caddis and Joel Grant as Town emerged 2-1 winners.

Lincoln led at the start of the day but fell to third after Ben Whiteman's spectacular long-range strike for Doncaster condemned them to a 1-0 defeat.

Charlton leapfrogged Portsmouth into fifth after Jonny Williams and Chuks Aneke scored in a 2-0 win at Fratton Park - meaning Pompey fell out of the play-off places, after Sunderland's lunchtime win over Gillingham.

Both Sunderland goals came in the last six minutes, Lynden Gooch adding to Chris Maguire's penalty, after Gillingham had earlier had Angus MacDonald sent off and missed a penalty through Jordan Graham.

Oxford remain bottom of the table after a 2-0 defeat at Fleetwood, who struck in the first minute through Callum Camps. James Henry soon missed an Oxford penalty and substitute Paddy Madden's goal killed the game off in the second half.

MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon drew 1-1 in the grudge match in Milton Keynes. Joe Pigott gave Wimbledon the lead but Scott Fraser quickly replied.

Jerry Yates' double gave Blackpool a 2-1 win at Burton, who split Oxford and Shrewsbury at the bottom with all three teams on six points. Daniel Gretarsson's own goal proved inconsequential.

Wigan are just a point better off after a 3-2 defeat at home to Northampton. Ryan Watson and Sam Hoskins had the Cobblers two up in little more than 20 minutes and though Joe Garner pulled one back from the spot, Caleb Chukwuemeka quickly restored the two-goal margin to render Tom James' goal a mere consolation.

Rochdale came from behind to draw 1-1 with Bristol Rovers, Alex Newby cancelling out Sam Nicholson's early opener. Accrington's game against Plymouth was postponed due to coronavirus cases.