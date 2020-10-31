Marius Zaliukas: Former Hearts, Rangers and Leeds United defender dies aged 36

Marius Zaliukas captained Hearts to victory in the 2012 Scottish Cup final with a 5-1 win over Hibernian at Hampden Park

Marius Zaliukas, the former Hearts, Rangers and Leeds United defender, has passed away aged 36, the Lithuanian FA have announced.

Zaliukas spent six years at Hearts from 2007-2013 and captained them to victory in the 2012 Scottish Cup final as they beat Hibernian at Hampden Park.

The news was announced during Hearts' Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibs.

The Lithuanian FA said in a statement: "Marius Zaliukas represented the Lithuanian national team from 2006 to 2016 and managed to score one goal.

Image: Marius Zaliukas played more than 150 games for Hearts

"Marius inspired countless young footballers, and his contribution to Lithuanian football will never be forgotten.

"On behalf of the Lithuanian football community, we express our deepest condolences to Marius' family."