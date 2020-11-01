Jordan Pickford: Everton goalkeeper left on bench for Premier League game at Newcastle

Jordan Pickford has been left on the bench for Everton's starting line-up to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

The England goalkeeper, who has endured a difficult few weeks, was replaced by debutant Robin Olsen, on loan from Serie A side Roma.

Explaining Pickford's omission in a quote posted on the club's Twitter account, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti said: "I just want to give Jordan a rest for this game and to give an opportunity to Olsen, to have minutes.

"Jordan will be back for the next game against Manchester United."

The 26-year-old has started all 120 Premier League games since joining Everton in June 2017 from Sunderland but has seen his form dip this season.

He was also fortunate not to be sent off for the challenge which left Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk needing knee surgery in the 2-2 derby draw at Goodison Park on October 17, although he later received the backing of his manager over the incident.

Pickford was spared further embarrassment at the death in that game after he failed to keep out what would have been a late winner from Jordan Henderson when a VAR check resulted in a controversial offside decision.

📊 Jordan Pickford’s run of 120 successive PL starts for Everton ends - the club hasn’t played a PL game without Pickford since May 2017 (Joel v Arsenal) - Robin Olsen makes his PL debut



Niels Nkounkou also makes his PL debut, on his 20th birthday 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jkEwW3K7yn — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 1, 2020

The Everton goalkeeper's only Premier League clean sheet this season came on the opening day at Tottenham and he has conceded two goals in four of his last five top-flight appearances.

Only Chelsea 'keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (3) has made more errors leading to shots this season while three of the nine goals he has conceded this season have been from outside the box - the most in the Premier League.

The Sky Sports pundits on Pickford's omission

Roy Keane: "I'm not his biggest fan, he makes far too many mistakes, but if the kid is suffering off the field mentally then the manager has made the right decision. Clearly he has suffered over the last few weeks from what we are led to believe, threats against him and off-the-field stuff."

Tim Cahill: "You have to think about what Pickford has been through mentally. The things l don't like as a player are some of the things that have happened off the park - the abuse he is getting. It might be the right thing for him…it will be good to see his reaction."

Jamie Redknapp: "For Pickford, it's something he needs to address. He is rash, he never looks relaxed on a football pitch. All the great goalkeepers are really calm. When you are trying to get to the level Everton are trying to get to, that's not good enough."