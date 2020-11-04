Manchester City Women 3-0 Liverpool FC Women: Laura Coombs on target in victory

Manchester City Women beat Liverpool FC Women 3-0 in the Continental Cup on Wednesday, with Laura Coombs, Rose Lavelle and Jess Park on target.

City, who won the Women's FA Cup on Sunday by beating Everton, once again showed their quality with former Reds player Coombs chipping Liverpool 'keeper Rylee Foster just before half-time.

Lucy Bronze teed up Lavelle to double City's advantage shortly after the break and Park turned home from close range in stoppage time to wrap up the points in the Group C clash, after Jess Clarke and Amalie Thestrup had missed chances for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Vivianne Miedema scored all four as Arsenal thrashed London City Lionesses 4-0 at Princes Park, with the Dutch ace netting a first-half hat-trick in the Group B fixture.

There was a big win, too, for Durham Women, who hammered Sheffield United Women 6-0. Kathryn Hill's penalty was all that separated the sides at the break, but further goals from Nicki Gears, Emily Roberts, Sarah Robson, Bridget Galloway and Molly Sharpe maintained the visitors' place at the top of Group A in style.