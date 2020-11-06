Thiago Alcantara out of Liverpool vs Manchester City and omitted from Spain squad

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is out of the clash with Manchester City this weekend - but centre-back Joel Matip is back in a boost for Jurgen Klopp.

Amid a torrid month of fitness issues that have also seen Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho out of action, Alcantara missed five games since picking up a knee injury in the Merseyside derby in October.

Klopp has confirmed he has avoided surgery but will not play in the huge clash against title-rivals City, while Spain also confirmed he is not in their squad for the internationals immediately afterward.

'No, (he's) not ready. Klopp said. "There was no surgery needed but still an injury, so you look day-to-day.

Image: Joel Matip, who was also injured against Everton in October, is back available for Liverpool

"The longer he is out, the longer he has to train before we consider him again. Thiago will not be available for us on Sunday and that is it."

On his centre-halves, however, the German said: "'Yes, Joel [Matip] is back and has had seven, eight, nine days in training and, after the game, there will be 14 days training for him. We will see what we can do."

Fabinho is still expected to be out until after the international break with a hamstring problem, having been replaced in the upcoming Brazil squad by Everton's Allan, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also remains a long-term absentee.

Manchester City

Liverpool Sunday 8th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

The Premier League's dominant sides over the past couple of seasons go head-to-head on Sunday when Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad live on Sky Sports. But who will come out on top?

Ahead of the mouth-watering match-up, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher joined the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast to analyse both sides and how their showdown on Sunday could go.

"I still can't envisage anyone besides Liverpool or Man City winning the league," Carragher said. "I just can't see that. I know Tottenham have started really well and I hope they have a great season and there are more challengers, but I just can't see anybody else lifting that league title besides the big two of the last few years."

Paul Merson insists Manchester City must beat Liverpool on Super Sunday for the psychological gain, given the injuries Jurgen Klopp's side have.

Both Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho are out for Liverpool as they head to the Etihad on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and Merson insists there may not be a better time to face the champions.

5:01 Ahead of their meeting on Sunday, we take a look at some of the greatest goals between Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Merson explains why Liverpool are still favourites for the Premier League title, and that opening up an eight-point gap, despite City's game in hand, may be too big to chase down.

"With the players Liverpool have got out, Manchester City have got to win this game," Merson said. "If they don't, they'll look at it as a major opportunity lost.

"It's an absolute must for them to win, not just for the three points, but psychologically. If Liverpool win this game and they've got the players of the calibre they have out, that's not good for Manchester City. Then Liverpool will go clear at the top again."