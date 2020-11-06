Southampton will top Premier League table with win over Newcastle - How long since your club was top?

Southampton will lead England's top division for the first time in 32 years if they beat Newcastle this Friday, live on Sky Sports - but which current Premier League club has waited the longest to top the table?
The Saints last reached the summit of England's top division in 1988, the same year Alan Shearer made his debut for the south-coast side. So is that the longest wait for current top-flight clubs?
Here, we count down each club's waiting time in reverse order...
20. Liverpool (0 days)
19. Everton (seven days)
Last topped table: Friday, 30 October 2020
18. Leicester City (35 days)
Last topped table: Friday, 2 October 2020
17. Arsenal (49 days)
Last topped table: Friday, 18 September 2020
16. Man City (one year, two months, 21 days)
Last topped table: Friday, 16 August 2019
15. Chelsea (two years, one month, 16 days)
Last topped table: Friday, 21 September 2018
14. Man Utd (two years, two months, 27 days)
Last topped table: Friday, 10 August 2018
13. Tottenham (six years, two months, eight days)
Last topped table: Friday, 29 August 2014
12. Fulham (eight years, two months, 16 days)
Last topped table: Tuesday, 21 August 2012
11. Aston Villa (nine years, two months, 17 days)
Last topped table: Saturday, 20 August 2011
10. Newcastle (13 years, two months, 24 days)
Last topped table: Monday, 13 August 2007
9. West Ham (14 years, two months, 15 days)
Last topped table: Tuesday, 22 August 2006
8. Leeds United (18 years, two months, 11 days)
Last topped table: Monday, 26 August 2002
7. Southampton (32 years, one month, 21 days)
Last topped table: Friday, 16 September 1988
6. Crystal Palace (41 years, one month, one day)
Last topped table: Friday, 5 October 1979
5. West Brom (41 years, nine months, four days)
Last topped table: Friday, 2 February 1979
4. Burnley (47 years, two months, six days)
Last topped table: Friday, 31 August 1973
3. Sheffield Utd (49 years, 29 days)
Last topped table: Friday, 8 October 1971
2. Wolves (58 years, one month, one day)
Last topped table: Friday, 5 October 1962
1. Brighton (still waiting)
Last topped table: Never