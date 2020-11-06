Southampton will top Premier League table with win over Newcastle - How long since your club was top?

Southampton will lead England's top division for the first time in 32 years if they beat Newcastle this Friday, live on Sky Sports - but which current Premier League club has waited the longest to top the table?

The Saints last reached the summit of England's top division in 1988, the same year Alan Shearer made his debut for the south-coast side. So is that the longest wait for current top-flight clubs?

Here, we count down each club's waiting time in reverse order...

Southampton

20. Liverpool (0 days)

Image: Reigning champions Liverpool are the only team without some form of wait, sitting top of the league on Friday

19. Everton (seven days)

Last topped table: Friday, 30 October 2020

Image: Merseyside rivals Everton commanded the summit until seven days ago

18. Leicester City (35 days)

Last topped table: Friday, 2 October 2020

Image: It has been barely a month since Leicester held top spot and four years since their against-the-odds title-winning season

17. Arsenal (49 days)

Last topped table: Friday, 18 September 2020

Image: Arsenal are the only other team to have topped the Premier League this season

16. Man City (one year, two months, 21 days)

Last topped table: Friday, 16 August 2019

Image: Would you believe it? It has been over a year since Manchester City hit league-topping heights

15. Chelsea (two years, one month, 16 days)

Last topped table: Friday, 21 September 2018

Image: Chelsea last topped the table more than two years ago, during Maurizio Sarri's first months in charge

14. Man Utd (two years, two months, 27 days)

Last topped table: Friday, 10 August 2018

Image: Luke Shaw was among the goals as Manchester United beat Leicester on the opening day to top the table back in August 2018 - they have not reclaimed that standing since

13. Tottenham (six years, two months, eight days)

Last topped table: Friday, 29 August 2014

Image: There is a considerable jump in waiting time at this stage of the rankings, with Spurs last achieving top spot more than six years ago

12. Fulham (eight years, two months, 16 days)

Last topped table: Tuesday, 21 August 2012

Image: Steve Sidwell helped Fulham last reach the Premier League summit back in 2012

11. Aston Villa (nine years, two months, 17 days)

Last topped table: Saturday, 20 August 2011

Image: It is approaching a decade since Aston Villa last topped the table

10. Newcastle (13 years, two months, 24 days)

Last topped table: Monday, 13 August 2007

Image: Obafemi Martins scored a spectacular goal for Newcatsle in a 3-1 opening-day win at Bolton - who knew a 13-year hiatus from top spot would ensue?

9. West Ham (14 years, two months, 15 days)

Last topped table: Tuesday, 22 August 2006

Image: Bobby Zamora was firing for West Ham when they last topped the division more than 14 years ago

8. Leeds United (18 years, two months, 11 days)

Last topped table: Monday, 26 August 2002

Image: Leeds returned to the top flight after 16 years in the lower tiers this season - but it has been more than 18 years since they last held the summit

7. Southampton (32 years, one month, 21 days)

Last topped table: Friday, 16 September 1988

Image: Southampton have the opportunity to soar to the top of these rankings on Friday if they beat Newcastle, having last topped the table 32 years ago in 1988 - the year Alan Shearer made his debut for the club

6. Crystal Palace (41 years, one month, one day)

Last topped table: Friday, 5 October 1979

Image: Really? 1979? Yes, Palace have been waiting more than 41 years to top the table. Here, Peter Nicholas (left) takes on Villa's Gordon Cowans, just 21 days before Palace were knocked off top spot... and they haven't returned yet

5. West Brom (41 years, nine months, four days)

Last topped table: Friday, 2 February 1979

Image: Ron Atkinson commanded the West Brom dugout when the Baggies last topped the table

4. Burnley (47 years, two months, six days)

Last topped table: Friday, 31 August 1973

Image: Circa 1973: A line-up of the Burnley team from left to right. Back Row: Nulty, Ingram, Collins, Noble. Centre: Newton, Thompson, Stevenson, Waldron, Hankin. Front : Docherty, Fletcher, Dobson, Casper, James

3. Sheffield Utd (49 years, 29 days)

Last topped table: Friday, 8 October 1971

Image: Tony Currie was banging in the goals for Sheffield United when they last topped the league back in 1971

2. Wolves (58 years, one month, one day)

Last topped table: Friday, 5 October 1962

Image: Frank Wignall playing for Wolves in 1962

1. Brighton (still waiting)

Last topped table: Never