Thiago Alcantara out of Spain squad for upcoming internationals

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been omitted from Spain's squad for the upcoming matches against the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.

Thiago has not featured for the Reds since suffering a knee injury in a clash with Richarlison in the 2-2 draw with Everton three weeks ago.

The Everton forward was given a straight red card for the challenge although Thiago was able to complete the game.

The 29-year-old has missed five games for Liverpool since the Merseyside derby and has yet to resume full training with the Premier League match against Manchester City live on Sky Sports just two days away.

Manchester City

Liverpool Sunday 8th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich last month in a deal worth up to £25m.

He arrived at Anfield with a huge reputation having won 11 league titles in his last 12 seasons with Bayern, and Barcelona before that.

The Premier League's dominant sides over the past couple of seasons go head-to-head on Sunday when Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad live on Sky Sports. But who will come out on top?

Ahead of the mouth-watering match-up, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher joined the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast to analyse both sides and how their showdown on Sunday could go.

"I still can't envisage anyone besides Liverpool or Man City winning the league," Carragher said. "I just can't see that. I know Tottenham have started really well and I hope they have a great season and there are more challengers, but I just can't see anybody else lifting that league title besides the big two of the last few years."

Paul Merson insists Manchester City must beat Liverpool on Super Sunday for the psychological gain, given the injuries Jurgen Klopp's side have.

Both Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho are out for Liverpool as they head to the Etihad on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and Merson insists there may not be a better time to face the champions.

5:01 Ahead of their meeting on Sunday, we take a look at some of the greatest goals between Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Merson explains why Liverpool are still favourites for the Premier League title, and that opening up an eight-point gap, despite City's game in hand, may be too big to chase down.

"With the players Liverpool have got out, Manchester City have got to win this game," Merson said. "If they don't, they'll look at it as a major opportunity lost.

"It's an absolute must for them to win, not just for the three points, but psychologically. If Liverpool win this game and they've got the players of the calibre they have out, that's not good for Manchester City. Then Liverpool will go clear at the top again."