Mansfield Town appoint Nigel Clough as new manager on a three-year deal

Mansfield Town have announced the appointment of Nigel Clough as their new manager, with the 54-year-old signing a three-year deal at Field Mill.

Clough, who has signed a contract until June 2023, is joined by assistant manager Gary Crosby and Simon Clough as head of recruitment.

Mansfield sacked previous manager Graham Coughlan after a winless start to the season and are currently 22nd in the League Two table.

Clough joins the club after spells in charge of Derby County, Sheffield United and Burton Albion.

2:05 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Bolton and Mansfield.

Chairman John Radford and co-chairwoman Carolyn Radford said: "Nigel has an outstanding pedigree in football and a proven track record of significantly improving the teams he has managed.

"He brings 20 years' managerial experience to the club and can provide the stability and leadership which we require at One Call Stadium.

"Our chief executive, David Sharpe, led the process of selecting our next manager and we, along with the board of directors, unanimously approved when Nigel was recommended.

"We consider Nigel's appointment to be a real coup for Mansfield Town and he will have our full and unwavering support."