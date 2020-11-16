Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Phillip Cocu out at Derby, Tony Pulis in at Sheffield Wednesday and Angus Gunn takes Ten To Tackle

Monday 16 November 2020 14:20, UK

Jonathan Oakes is joined by presenter David Prutton and commentator Gary Weaver to discuss all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two

There was a rest weekend for the Championship, but the league didn't stop as Derby sacked Phillip Cocu - with Wayne Rooney one of the coaches set to take temporary charge of the club - and Sheffield Wednesday sacked Garry Monk, before replacing him with Tony Pulis.

There was also a hectic weekend of action in League One and League Two, as Bristol Rovers sacked Ben Garner following a 4-1 defeat at home to Fleetwood, John Sheridan took charge of Swindon for the first time after leaving Wigan, and there were defeats for Peterborough and Sunderland to Crewe and MK Dons respectively.

In League Two we saw Nigel Clough steer Mansfield to a first victory in his first league game in charge, Bolton get a big win over Salford, and we review the rest of the weekend's action.

