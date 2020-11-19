Man City progress despite penalty shootout loss to Man Utd - Women's Super League Cup round-up

Manchester City duo Laura Coombs and Alex Greenwood miss to hand Manchester United victory in shootout, but it is City who progress to quarter-finals; Aston Villa Ladies also win on penalties against Durham Women; and there were big wins for Sheffield United Women and Crystal Palace Women

Thursday 19 November 2020 22:17, UK

Action from Man Utd vs Man City in WSL
Image: Man City and Man Utd played each other for the second time in five days

Manchester United beat Manchester City 4-3 on penalties after the two sides had played out a goalless draw in their WSL Cup clash, although it was City who went through to the last eight.

The Manchester rivals were again meeting at the Leigh Sports Village, just five days after drawing 2-2 in their FA WSL clash, a match in which Casey Stoney's team came back from two goals down to gain a point.

However, there was far less action on Thursday evening, the closest either side coming to breaking the deadlock in normal time being Georgia Stanway's disallowed goal for offside, meaning the tie went to penalties.

And it was United who claimed the bonus point after both Laura Coombs and Alex Greenwood missed in the shootout, although City still progressed to the quarter-finals as winners of Group C thanks to the point they earned.

Elsewhere on Thursday night, Durham Women took on Aston Villa Ladies at Maiden Castle Sports Park in another WSL Cup tie that could not be decided after 90 minutes, meaning another shootout, with the visitors emerging as 4-2 victors to win Group A.

However, the point Durham Women won may still see them qualify for the last eight as one of the best runners-up depending on other results.

And in the other Group A contest, Sheffield United Women beat Coventry United Ladies 4-0 at Butts Park Arena, with Leandra Little, Katie Wilkinson, Jade Pennock and Veatriki Sarri all on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, in Thursday's final clash, Crystal Palace Women thrashed the London Bees 6-1 at Hayes Lane thanks to two goals from Bianca Baptiste, although neither team will progress from Group F.

