Eddie Howe on MNF: Former Bournemouth boss joins Jamie Carragher for Premier League double header

Eddie Howe joins Jamie Carragher and Dave Jones on Monday Night Football from 5pm ahead of Burnley vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 5.30pm, and Wolves vs Southampton, kick-off 8pm

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Friday 20 November 2020 11:29, UK

Eddie Howe, who led Bournemouth from the bottom of League Two to the Premier League, will join Jamie Carragher and Dave Jones on Monday Night Football
Image: Eddie Howe, who led Bournemouth from the bottom of League Two to the Premier League, will join Jamie Carragher and Dave Jones on Monday Night Football

Ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe joins Jamie Carragher in the Monday Night Football studio this week.

Howe famously took Bournemouth on a fairy-tale journey from the bottom of League Two to the Premier League in six and a half years, and kept the Cherries in the top flight until their eventual relegation - and his departure - at the end of 2019/20.

The 42-year-old will join Carragher and Dave Jones on Monday from 5pm to look back on his tenure at the Vitality Stadium, which started with overturning a 17-point deduction to keep the Cherries in the Football League, before they embarked on their meteoric rise through the divisions.

Burnley
Crystal Palace

Monday 23rd November 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Howe was even talked about as a future England manager for his achievements on the south coast - even going so far as denying any interest in the role last year - while taking Bournemouth as high as ninth in the top flight, their highest finish in history.

He'll join the usual duo to dissect the weekend's Premier League action and analyse Monday's two games.

Trending

The first sees Burnley, who Howe managed from 2011 to 2012 before returning to Bournemouth, taking on Crystal Palace at Turf Moor, kick-off at 5.30pm.

Then Wolves, fresh from defeat to Leicester before the international break, host in-form Southampton at Molineux, kick-off at 8pm.

Also See:

Catch Monday Night Football from 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League - or watch with a Sky Sports Now TV Day Pass from £9.99.

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Cricket Podcast