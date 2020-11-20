Eddie Howe on MNF: Former Bournemouth boss joins Jamie Carragher for Premier League double header

Ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe joins Jamie Carragher in the Monday Night Football studio this week.

Howe famously took Bournemouth on a fairy-tale journey from the bottom of League Two to the Premier League in six and a half years, and kept the Cherries in the top flight until their eventual relegation - and his departure - at the end of 2019/20.

The 42-year-old will join Carragher and Dave Jones on Monday from 5pm to look back on his tenure at the Vitality Stadium, which started with overturning a 17-point deduction to keep the Cherries in the Football League, before they embarked on their meteoric rise through the divisions.

Howe was even talked about as a future England manager for his achievements on the south coast - even going so far as denying any interest in the role last year - while taking Bournemouth as high as ninth in the top flight, their highest finish in history.

He'll join the usual duo to dissect the weekend's Premier League action and analyse Monday's two games.

The first sees Burnley, who Howe managed from 2011 to 2012 before returning to Bournemouth, taking on Crystal Palace at Turf Moor, kick-off at 5.30pm.

Then Wolves, fresh from defeat to Leicester before the international break, host in-form Southampton at Molineux, kick-off at 8pm.

