FA director Stacey Cartwright, who was leading search for Greg Clarke's replacement, steps down

The FA director leading the search for Greg Clarke's replacement as chair of the organisation has stepped down from her role.

Stacey Cartwright will leave her position as senior independent director "to pursue other business interests", the FA has confirmed.

The FA must now appoint a new chair of the six-member selection panel as the search for a new chair for the organisation goes on.

Clarke resigned as FA chairman after referring to black footballers as "coloured" while giving evidence to MPs during a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting.

1:02 FA chief executive Mark Bullingham believes Derby coach Liam Rosenior will be a valuable member of the selection panel for Greg Clarke's replacement as FA chairman

Earlier this month, FA CEO Mark Bullingham told Sky Sports News that Cartwright would have the casting vote should the panel - which includes former player Liam Rosenior - reach a 3-3 decision on any candidate.

"Stacey Cartwright has today announced that she will be stepping down from her role of senior independent director on the FA board in order to pursue other business interests," the FA said in a statement.

"The Football Association would like to thank Stacey for her work and support during her time on the FA board and wish her well in the future.

"The process to appoint a new senior independent director for the FA board will begin in due course. The FA will also appoint a new chair of the six-member selection panel to identify the next chair of the FA."

Stacey Cartwright said: "I have very much enjoyed my time on the FA board and leave behind some great colleagues. I wish everyone well at the FA for the future and for the search for the new chair."