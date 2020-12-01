Kate Tinsley: FA's search for new chair to be led by independent non-executive director

The FA's search for Greg Clarke's replacement as chair of the organisation will be led by independent non-executive director Kate Tinsley, following Stacey Cartwright's resignation.

The FA confirmed on Monday night that Cartwright was leaving her position as senior independent director "to pursue other business interests".

Tinsley will chair a seven-member panel which now has four independent members.

Those members are Tinsley (independent), Peter McCormick OBE (interim FA chair), Rupinder Bains, David Gregson (independent), Jack Pearce, Liam Rosenior (independent), and Tim Score (independent).

The other new members are Gregson (former chair of the Lawn Tennis Association) and Score (the independent chair of the FA's audit committee).

Image: Stacey Cartwright left her role as the FA selection panel's independent chair on Monday

Tinsley said: "It's an honour to be asked to step forward and chair the selection panel during this important time for the organisation.

"We have a very strong and experienced selection panel in place to help identify a new chair that will best represent the modern-day values of the FA."

Clarke resigned as FA chairman after referring to black footballers as "coloured" while giving evidence to MPs during a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting.

Earlier this month, FA CEO Mark Bullingham told Sky Sports News that Cartwright would have the casting vote should the panel reach a 3-3 decision on any candidate.

1:02 FA chief executive Mark Bullingham believes Derby coach Liam Rosenior will be a valuable member of the selection panel for Greg Clarke's replacement as FA chairman

That casting vote will now be made by Tinsley, if required.

The FA have also confirmed the appointment of Egon Zehnder to lead the search, which will follow the recruitment principles set out in the FA's Football Leadership Diversity Code, with hiring based on merit from a diverse talent pool.