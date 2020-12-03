Dundee United: First-team coaching staff self-isolating after three non-playing employees test positive for coronavirus

Dundee United have confirmed all first-team coaching staff are self-isolating as a precaution after three non-playing employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The Scottish Premiership club cancelled Wednesday's training session as a precaution but the playing squad were cleared by authorities to train on Thursday.

Academy Head of Tactical Performance coach Thomas Courts and other Academy staff will guide Thursday and Friday's training sessions as the club prepares for the visit to Livingston on Saturday.

A club statement read: "Following recent positive COVID-19 tests for non-playing staff and ahead of further discussions with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board, we have taken the precautionary decision to ask all our first-team coaching staff to self-isolate."

All players tested negative during routine testing on Tuesday.

Dundee United added the club remains in discussions with the Scottish FA and local health authorities.

Should the coaches be deemed as close contacts they would be unable to return to work for two weeks, due to Scottish Government guidelines.

Dundee United host Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers on December 13, live on Sky Sports, after this weekend's trip to Livingston.

Several top-flight games in Scotland have had to be postponed so far this season, with Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Celtic and Aberdeen among those directly impacted by the pandemic protocols.

Dundee United, managed by Micky Mellon, are fifth in the Scottish Premiership and unbeaten in their last five league games.