Celtic: Arrest made in the wake of Sunday's protests at Celtic Park

A man has been arrested and charged following protests outside Celtic's stadium on Sunday.

Celtic supporters clashed with police outside Celtic Park as they called for the departure of manager Neil Lennon, in the wake of a 2-0 Scottish League Cup defeat to Ross County.

A statement released on Wednesday read: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with disorder related offences following a protest outside Celtic Park on Sunday, 29 November, 2020.

"The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date."

Image: Celtic fans have been calling for the departure of boss Neil Lennon following a disappointing run of results

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday's disturbances, Superintendent Stevie Dolan of the Greater Glasgow Division said: "No arrests have been made, however two officers sustained minor injuries as a result of the actions of the gathered group.

"We strongly condemn these actions and remind fans that enforcement options remain at our disposal.

"The Scottish Government regulations are clear that protests are prohibited in areas under level four restrictions and we would urge people to find alternative ways to protest to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Disorder of any sort will not be tolerated and appropriate action will be taken where any offences are identified."