Harry Kane & Heung-Min Son scored in Tottenham's 2-0 win over Arsenal

Jack Grealish has made the unprecedented move of slipping into pole position in the form chart... without even playing.

Aston Villa's fixture was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak among visitors Newcastle, but a dearth of points collected by fellow elite performers edged Grealish to the summit as each player's score is based on performances in their club's previous five league games.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (No 2) produced another impressive display during a 2-0 win over Fulham, while Bruno Fernandes' (No 4) second-half introduction helped overturn a one-goal deficit in Manchester United's 3-1 win at West Ham.

Tottenham stopper Hugo Lloris (No 3) produced his fourth successive clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Arsenal, with team-mates Heung-Min Son (No 5) and Harry Kane (No 8) among the goals - assisting each other from counter-attacks.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse (No 6) assisted Southampton's equaliser after conceding a penalty in a 2-1 win over Brighton, while Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (No 7) extended his season tally to a league-topping 11 goals with a late first-half leveller to secure a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma (No 10) scored his fourth goal this term in a 3-1 win against Leeds, while Blues loanee Conor Gallagher (No 9) continues to impress at West Brom - scoring his side's only goal in a 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Eight players toppled team-mates in the clubs' form charts: Robbie Brady (Burnley), Zouma, Andre-Frank Anguissa (Fulham), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United) and Tomas Soucek (West Ham).

